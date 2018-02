Let's start with a classic. The branding was discontinued in the early 2000s, but when did Dublin first see the rollout of the City Imp minibuses? RollingNews.ie 1989 1990

1993 1996

Luas trams are a regular sight now crisscrossing Dublin city. But when were they first introduced? RollingNews.ie 2000 2003

2004 2005

The Dublin and Kingstown Railway was Ireland's very first, but when was it officially opened? Wikimedia Commons 1834 1820

1850 1845

Aer Lingus - formerly fully owned by the irish government - was set up in... 1929 1932

1936 1939

Before the Luas, there were the Dublin trams. But when were the first electric ones introduced? Wikimedia Commons 1886 1896

1906 1916

It was a cold Friday morning when the first flight took off from Dublin Airport, bound for Liverpool. But what was the year? Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie 1930 1935

1940 1945

The Dublin Area Rapid Transit (DART) system has been bringing people up and down the coast of Dublin for years, but when was it first launched? Leon Farrell/RollinNews.ie 1980 1984

1990 1987

The first petrol car seen in Ireland was a Benz Velo owned by Dubliner, Dr. John Colohan. But when did he get it? Wikimedia Commons 1875 1883

1891 1896

Irish Rail, Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann were all established in the same year when CIE was split up - but which year was it? Sam Boal 1984 1987

1985 1986