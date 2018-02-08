  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 8 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Despite dropping 25,000 listeners in a year, Morning Ireland is still by far the most listened to radio show

There were mixed results for Ireland’s main national stations.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 12:44 PM
5 hours ago 10,920 Views 44 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3840554
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

RTÉ RADIO ONE’S flagship news programme Morning Ireland remains the most listened to radio show in the country, despite dropping listeners over the past year.

The latest radio listenership figures for the last quarter of 2017 show that Morning Ireland had a daily listenership of 423,000 people – making it the most listened to radio show in the country.

This is despite the fact that it dropped 25,000 listeners when compared with the same period last year.

In total, RTÉ said that its stations reach just over two million listeners, with 53% of people aged 15 and over tuning in every week.

This is an increase of 112,000 year-on-year and 8,000 book-on-book (as in, last quarter).

Despite this, Radio One saw drops almost across the board in listenership for its weekday programmes.

Liveline with Joe Duffy had 373,000 listeners daily, down 14 from last year but up 3,000 from the last quarter.

Meanwhile, at 2FM, Breakfast Republic was at 186,000 listeners, up 32,000 in the year (but down 3,000 book-on-book).

There were rises in listenership at 2FM for most of its weekday programmes.

“This is the fifth consecutive book in a row that 2FM has seen increases,” said Dan Healy, head of radio strategy and 2FM.

Stations take two years to recover and we’ve beaten our nearest rival Today FM for the second book in a row, increasing the margin by 13,000 in three months.

RTÉ’s weekend schedule also had a boost, with Saturday and Sunday Sport shows increasing their listenership by 49,000 and 51,000 people respectively year on year.

Sunday sport now has 224,000 daily listeners across the day.

Communicorp 

Meanwhile, over at Communicorp, Newstalk had a mixed result, with some shows dropping listeners and others gaining.

Newstalk Breakfast had 119,000 daily listeners 0 down 2,000 book-on-book and down 3,000 year-on-year.

Pat Kenny was at 143,000 – a drop of 4,000 year-on-year. It is now close to 170,000 listeners behind RTÉ’s Today With Sean O’Rourke.

Despite this, Sean O’Rourke had a drop of 20,000 listeners year-on-year.

Moncrieff meanwhile had 82,000 listeners – up 2,000 book-book and 9,00 year-on-year.

The Hard Shoulder with Ivan Yates also had a boost 9,000 listeners to 139,000.

“We are very pleased with Newstalk’s performance, as outlined in today’s JNLR figures, which shows that Newstalk’s weekly reach has risen to 754,000, an all-time high for the station representing an increase of 63,000 listeners across the last year,” said Chris Doyle from Newstalk.

At Today FM, Ian Dempsey’s Breakfast Show was at 160,000 listeners, dropping 7,000 year-on-year.

Fergal D’Arcy also increased his listenership by 5,000 to 102,000 in the last quarter.

The Last Word with Matt Cooper also saw a slight rise of 2,000 listeners year-on-year to 134,000.

The full figures for the main national radio stations are:

RTÉ Radio One

  • Morning Ireland dropped 25,000 year-on-year to 423,000 daily listeners
  • The Ryan Tubridy Show dropped 5,000 listeners to 318,000
  • Today with Seán O’Rourke dropped 20,000 listeners to 312,000
  • The Ronan Collins Show was down 8,000 to 209,000
  • Liveline was down 14,000 year-on-year to 373,000 listeners
  • Ray D’Arcy was down 6,000 to 207,000
  • Drivetime with Mary Wilson was at 227,000 listeners

RTÉ 2FM

  • Breakfast Republic grew by 32,000 listeners year-on-year to 186,000
  • The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene grew 19,000 on last year to 150,000
  • Tracy Clifford gained 20,000 listeners to 133,000
  • Eoghan McDermott grew by 24,000 listeners over the past year to reach 134,000

Today FM

  • The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show was 160,000 listeners
  • Dermot and Dave dropped 3,000 listeners to hit 161,000 listeners
  • Muireann O’Connell‘s new slot - who has taken over from Al Porter - was down 17,000 to 98,000 listeners in the afternoon slot
  • Fergal D’Arcy was at 102,000 listeners
  • The Last Word with Matt Cooper saw a slight rise of 2,000 listeners year-on-year to 134,000

Newstalk

  • Breakfast was down 3,000 listeners year-on-year to 109,000
  • Pat Kenny dropped slightly to hit 143,000
  • High Noon with Ciara Kelly was at 99,000 – up 4,000 year-on-year
  • Moncrieff was at 82,000 listeners – up 17,000 year-on-year
  • The Hard Shoulder with Ivan Yates also had a boost 9,000 listeners to 139,000.

Read: 2FM has more daily listeners than Today FM for the first time since Gerry Ryan’s death

Read: Joe Duffy and Ray D’Arcy among the big radio names to lose listeners this quarter

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Snow forecast tonight as temperatures set to dip to -2
53,209  33
2
Justin Trudeau apologises for telling woman to say 'peoplekind', not 'mankind'
47,310  191
3
'Absolutely crazy': Celebrations as Galway hospital syndicate scoops €500,000 lotto prize
41,394  13
Fora
1
Radio Nova has been ordered to pay €30k to a presenter who was unfairly fired
2,347  0
2
Revenue has moved to wind up the firm behind Ireland's online film and TV industry bible
657  0
3
Why this tech professional left a multinational to become a Mayo hypnotherapist
384  0
The42
1
'I couldn't eat, couldn't sleep... I mean, f**k, I was in a dark place'
32,233  7
2
Two motions set for GAA Congress in response to Davy Fitz-Jason Forde incident
28,831  13
3
Wes Hoolahan announces his retirement from international football
20,786  76
DailyEdge.ie
1
Netflix have revealed the shows Irish people first binged on
15,313  2
2
16 videos you probably saw people using as their flashboxes on Bebo back in the day
5,718  5
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
5,588  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Alleged rape victim says she has 'no complaint' with the man accused of withholding information
Alleged rape victim says she has 'no complaint' with the man accused of withholding information
Irish Rail appeals after passenger granted €16k in damages for false imprisonment
'I was raped. I don't think I can make myself more clear': Alleged victim continues evidence in court
GARDAí
Five hunting dogs killed after escaping onto busy M3 motorway
Five hunting dogs killed after escaping onto busy M3 motorway
Gardaí arrest 31 in two-day Waterford crime crackdown
Teen arrested after man (50s) dies in west Dublin stabbing
ITALY
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
Ireland leave little to chance and more talking points ahead of Italy clash
McKinley misses out as O'Shea makes three changes to Italy XV to face Ireland
FRANCE
The sky's the limit for Ryan, but O'Kelly stresses importance of durability
The sky's the limit for Ryan, but O'Kelly stresses importance of durability
Furlong: 'There was a montage comparing it to some soccer goals!'
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie