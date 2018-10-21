This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lynn Ruane: 20 years on from the introduction of the methadone strategy, where are we now?

How effective has the strategy been and what is the legacy we are left with when so many people are on the drug for so long?

By Lynn Ruane Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 8:30 PM
46 minutes ago 2,388 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4295123
Lynn Ruane Independent Senator

ACCORDING TO FIGURES  from the Health Service Executive 10,316 people are officially listed as receiving methadone maintenance in 2018. Of this number 4,069 have been on the drug for ten years or more.

Methadone was perhaps the core policy response from the Irish State to heroin use amongst working class young people. Communities had placed enormous pressure on the State to do something throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.

The question today is how effective has that methadone strategy been and what is the legacy we are left with when so many people are on the drug for so long?

The purpose of methadone as I understand it was to provide a bridge or a gateway to help people stop using heroin and to help them lead lives to their fullest possible potential.

It seems that for many the bridge has become infinite with no end in sight other than continued methadone maintenance.

Before I was born the first treatment clinic was set up to respond to what was termed then as ‘the problem of illicit drug use’. It was several years or so before responsibility was passed to the Eastern Health Board resulting in the establishment of the Drug Treatment Centre Board.

Throughout the nineties there was an expansion of services across Dublin to respond to the rising need for methadone maintenance provision.

Twenty years ago this month the Opioid Treatment Protocol was introduced. But where are things now, especially from a service-user perspective?

‘Something is failing’

After years of working in the services and after many conversations in recent days with past and present users of clinics; there was one big question on my mind: Why, when patients ask for their dose to be reduced do doctors refuse?

There is also the question as to the changing form and nature of drug use in general from the days of the monolithic hold of heroin in body and public imagination to what is now called a ‘polydrug’ use society.

Something is failing and there seems to be some level of secrecy or impenetrability around clinics when it comes to the treatment of the person using that clinic.

One woman described the experience as: 

“I have no rights, I feel controlled and have no say in my treatment plan, every-time I ask to come down on my Phy I am told ‘no you’re not ready. That doctor sees me once a week and has no idea how ready I am, nor does he seem to care.” (Many still refer to the drug as Phy – the original brand name was Physeptone). 

When we unpack this we have an individual looking for involvement in their treatment plan but the service is self-perpetuating and becoming an end in itself.

Here are just some of the responses from my own friends who have experience of being on methadone programmes.

Methadone treatment is not supposed to give you a stone, it should support stability, rehabilitation and harm reduction and yet we are on doses that is way beyond that. That is not a failure on behalf of the person but on the delivery of the treatment.
They never listened to us, I couldn’t breathe with their judgement. The General Assistants looked and operated like prison guards.
No-one should have over-all power over the individual’s treatment.
A few years ago I was docked in my Phy because I was late for an appointment.
The doctor should listen to the patient and assess whether they have already been practicing harm reduction, and if they have, then supported by medical monitoring can determine the amount of methadone they should be on.

The woman had been street buying methadone for two years before starting on a methadone programme. She had successfully stabilised herself on 25mg of methadone and the clinic refused to listen to her and insisted she be put on 40mgs.

She did not need to be on this amount and she felt her two years and getting to that point had been completely ruined. Throughout her time in the clinic she said that she was constantly offered increases in the amount due to her poly use of drugs.

Service providers 

This frustration with the system is also felt at a service provision level. Communities who have been at the coalface of the heroin problem for years have always sought greater investment in services and in people. Community workers often champion a whole community approach to addressing substance misuse.

This has become almost impossible due to lack of investment and lack of acknowledgment of the inequality of conditions of the communities most affected.

The feeling on ground amongst many people involved in the running of Local Drugs Task Forces is that they are having less and less involvement in the decision-making process at a local level.

One community worker said that the HSE “is effectively involved in a power and resource grab and the democratic power-sharing approach that characterised the work of drugs task forces for many years is, the way things are going, increasingly a thing of the past to be replaced with a much more centralised authoritarian approach.

This is austerity’s second wave as it were. The new national drugs and alcohol strategy says ‘health led’. That doesn’t and shouldn’t mean total HSE domination and control.

The issues that arise at this macro level also arise for individuals as they enter a treatment centre. If we were really interested in removing the powerlessness of someone in addiction we would strive to include them in their treatment.

We must create a more equal relationship between the individual and the doctor, one that doesn’t reflect the dehumanisation they face in their daily lives.

Twenty years on from the Opioid Treatment Protocol and one thing is clear, we need to address the culture that has emerged in methadone treatment programmes. It is crucial we place the person at the centre of their own treatment.

We must also place the communities they come from at the centre of the strategy. There is a ‘community goal’ in the new national drug and alcohol strategy. It should be more than words on paper and really do what it says on the tin.

The community and voluntary sector that does most to support community responses to the drug problem was cut to pieces during the austerity years and there was nothing in the new national strategy to suggest that a proper funding restoration process would happen, as it is happening in almost all other sectors of Irish public life.

The restoration of funding to the community and voluntary sector must be accompanied by an acknowledgement that many of the successes of recent years were due to the autonomy and creativity of community led responses.

Let them get back to doing what they do best. Let me be clear in saying that I believe methadone has its place and is a form of harm reduction, however the big clinics and the culture that exists within them is not the way to deliver the programme.

We need to move to a more personalised approach to methadone that involves general practitioners and more integrated approaches at primary care level, with wider integration with the community projects, with a full removal of the punitive approach that is felt by service users in the clinics.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Lynn Ruane  / Independent Senator
@SenLynnRuane

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ryanair reports video to police after footage emerges of passenger racially abusing another
    60,760  100
    2
    		‘When RTÉ wanted us on the Toy Show, I rang my wife and cried down the phone’
    54,854  14
    3
    		Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears
    43,767  0
    Fora
    1
    		Employee opinion surveys are deeply flawed. Here's why
    289  0
    2
    		Vodafone Ireland is worried that new EU rules will 'stunt' the growth of 5G technology
    211  0
    3
    		For the first time in seven years, fewer French tourists are planning a trip to Ireland
    110  0
    The42
    1
    		'I feel s**t... I wouldn't want my kids to do that' - Zebo apologises to Lowry
    92,259  123
    2
    		As it happened: Toulouse v Leinster, Champions Cup
    82,221  57
    3
    		Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    50,771  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what happened when I asked every presidential candidate if they had seen A Star is Born
    14,929  2
    2
    		Poll: How would you feel if a proposal or baby announcement took place at your wedding?
    6,990  1
    3
    		Choose Your Favourite Witch And We'll Give You A Halloween Movie To Watch
    3,159  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man arrested in connection with death of woman (30s) found in Cabra apartment
    Man arrested in connection with death of woman (30s) found in Cabra apartment
    Mayo man (49) questioned over alleged rape of 75-year-old woman in Ennis
    177km in a 120 zone: 276 motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day
    RAPE
    Travelling salesman jailed for five years for raping woman while serving suspended sentence
    Travelling salesman jailed for five years for raping woman while serving suspended sentence
    The 'abuse was vile and wicked': 20 British men jailed for sexually abusing over a dozen girls
    Man arrested over murder of Bulgarian journalist to be released
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    'I would make sure everyone who's homeless had shelter': We asked these second class students what they'd do as President
    'I would make sure everyone who's homeless had shelter': We asked these second class students what they'd do as President
    Michael D Higgins enjoys commanding lead in latest presidential opinion polls
    Seán Gallagher: RTÉ reading out a statement for Michael D Higgins was 'bizarre'
    OPINION
    The Irish For... How the Vikings influenced the Irish language
    The Irish For... How the Vikings influenced the Irish language
    Ireland in a snapshot: A stroll down the canal and it’s like Saturday never happened
    The A&F hazing incidents proves why all colleges should have consent classes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie