Supervalu and Centra recall electric blankets due to fire risk

MUSGRAVE GROUP IS voluntarily recalling its ‘Daewoo’ branded electric blankets due to a fire safety risk.

There are concerns that a manufacturing defect “…may cause the blanket to spark or go on fire”.

For double-sized blankets, only those with the model number HEA1179 is affected, whilst for single-sized blankets only the model number HEA1178 is affected by this recall.

Single-sized electric blanket. Source: CCPC

In a statement, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said that customers should try to identify whether your product has the affected model number.

Here’s a picture to help you find the product’s number:

Source: CCPC

If your blanket is one of the affected models, then you should stop using it immediately.

You can return the blanket to the store where you bought it for a full refund.