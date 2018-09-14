This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The invisible line': When a recreational drug habit becomes an addiction

A significant proportion of the population have experimented with drugs and for some this has been life-changing.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 14 Sep 2018, 6:05 AM
45 minutes ago 1,329 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4231414

This week, TheJournal.ie is taking a closer look at Ireland’s relationship with illegal substances. More people in Ireland are using drugs than ever before. We’ll look at why that is… and the possible consequences.

ONE THIRD OF the Irish population has used an illicit drug in their lifetime.

The majority of these people say they have used the substance ‘recreationally’ and did not develop an addiction. But experts warn people can be blind to what is described as “an invisible line” between experimentation and dependence.

Alan Galvin, manager of the Saoirse Addiction Treatment Centre in Limerick said people can “move from, let’s call it recreational use, to harmful use to dependent use quickly”. 

“I think experimentation is a reality, people are going to experiment and we’re not anti-drug or anti-alcohol or anti-gambling, if you know what I mean. People cross what is an invisible line – it presents as issues in a relationship, issues at work, personal issues, mental health issues, the manifestation of the use or overuse or abuse.”

He said people are usually not aware of the potential harm that drugs and alcohol can do to them, even in circumstances where they would consider themselves social or recreational users. Their experience of a comedown, for example, can present as heightened anxiety, panic attacks, a lack of motivation or depression. 

‘Chasing normal’

With alcohol addiction, Galvin said social drinking with friends at the weekend can quickly become dependence as people ‘chase the normal’. 

Come Sunday you stop and then Monday and Tuesday you’re in the rats. If you go through that routine, ultimately where does it lead? Ultimately where it can lead is where they don’t like the Monday and Tuesday feeling of being low, they maybe have a drink, it lifts your mood.

“When people drink for a whole weekend and don’t get that much of a lift, they’re struggling to get back up and nearly end up chasing the normal,” he said. 

Figures from the Health Research Board indicate that more than 150,000 Irish people are dependent drinkers, more than 1.35 million are harmful drinkers and 30% of people have experienced some form of harm as a result of their drinking. 

‘Shape up or ship out’

He said people tend to separate alcohol addiction from other forms of substance abuse because it has become so normalised in this country.  

“I think people don’t draw the parallels. I’ve met the person who’ll drink Friday, Saturday and Sunday night and be in work Monday for 7am. But for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday they are probably hell to live with in their own family home,” he said.

One person comes to mind, he had marital problems, was very nasty at home, domestic violence. When I got into it with that person, they held down a very responsible job, the persona was the suit and the seven series [BMW] in the driveway, but the reality was two to three bottles of wine at a sitting, verbally and emotionally abusive, could wake up blacked out on the couch having peed himself. That was behind closed doors. His partner took a stand, ultimatum time, shape up or ship out. It usually works. 

The same can happen with recreational drug use, he said. 

“We have clients who use cocaine and drink and then the following morning or that night when they go to bed they take sleeping tablets to get to sleep, or benzos. Then to avoid depression after that for a few days they might take benzos. 

Source: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen

That sounds like a very structured way to take substances, but it gets out of hand.

Galvin said that as well as separating alcohol abuse and drug abuse, people are also differentiating between the other harmful substances. 

“The psychoactive ones we’re not too sure about, but if you pop four or five Valium because you’re stressed that might be okay. 

“If you’re a heroin user, you’re considered at the lower tranche [of society] and I think that’s interesting. As a society what we’ve done is we’ve taken addiction for the most part, which we don’t understand, and we’ve categorised it.”

He said many people can identify with “the few mad years in the 20 somethings”, but most who simply experimented did not end up with “a consequential problem”. 

“There are people with that susceptibility – they’re more likely to be addicted,” he explained. “And a person will not know that before they begin to use drugs.”

Education

The treatment centre works with clients from all walks of life, in every age category. They have had healthcare workers, teachers, gardaí and army personnel, civil servants and company executives. 

Galvin said people only usually seek help when their substance use begins to interfere with another part of their life, like their work or relationships. 

“Our programme works from harm reduction through to total abstinence. If a client presents here and they’re using I don’t say ‘stop’, we work with them where they’re at.”

Psychoeducation is a big part of the treatment offered at Saoirse. Usually delivered in large group meetings with a counsellor, clients are given information about how the drugs they take work and exactly what they do to their bodies. 

“I’ve met young men here and they may have 50% liver function, they may have difficulties in terms of memory and recall – that takes time to come back,” Galvin said. 

He said he believes this type of education in society in general is necessary so that “ignorance is no longer a defence”. It helps people to acknowledge the harm they are doing to themselves, he explained, and it allows them to talk about it with others who are in a similar position. 

When you tell clients ‘this is what happens when you snort cocaine’ you see the wide eyes, you see the gasps. The group engages with it.

He said the focus in Ireland now needs to be on a non-judgemental harm reduction approach to substance abuse and support for the wider issues around the addiction. 

“You can stop using drug today that doesn’t make you well. There could be emotional problems, family relationship problems, they could be estranged from a child or partner. On the other side there could be prison, charges, they could be due in court,” Galvin explained. 

“When we engage with a client, it’s all trauma based. People’s experiences don’t change -the past is the past, you can’t change it, but it’s about learning to live and cope with it.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Do you support the occupation of vacant properties as a form of protest?
    74,326  270
    2
    		Commissioner says form of garda attire at North Frederick Street protest 'was not correct'
    64,767  145
    3
    		Warning for 'potentially very disturbed weather' as Hurricane Helene crosses Atlantic
    54,620  38
    Fora
    1
    		Irish Life is worried Amazon's huge data centre in Tallaght could affect its future housing projects
    742  0
    2
    		Ryanair cabin crew are going ahead with 'the biggest strike in the company's history'
    356  0
    3
    		Controversial plans for over 500 homes in Dublin's St Anne's Park have been rejected
    141  0
    The42
    1
    		'I thought football was going to be there forever…then I found out I was pregnant'
    29,496  1
    2
    		'He reminds me of the threat that Damian McKenzie brings for the All Blacks'
    23,272  15
    3
    		15 players from Limerick as 8 counties feature in 2018 All-Star hurling nominations
    22,893  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Monogamy, Mary from Manchester and multiple partners: RTÉ viewers were as baffled as Vogue Williams last night
    12,219  1
    2
    		Which RTÉ Personality Should You Marry?
    7,493  2
    3
    		Jameela Jamil's body-shamer is the physical embodiment of a fear many recognise
    6,619  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Motorist banned from driving for six months and fined €750 for parking in disabled bay
    Three jailed for combined total of over 30 years after carrying out knife and acid robberies in the UK
    GARDAí
    Woman, sacked for refusing to allow customer return Christmas lights, awarded â¬21,000
    Woman, sacked for refusing to allow customer return Christmas lights, awarded €21,000
    Commissioner says form of garda attire at North Frederick Street protest 'was not correct'
    Two men released from Garda custody following gun and ammunition seizure at Dublin property
    HOUSING
    Homeless and addiction charity says 'Ireland is facing a deepening social crisis'
    Homeless and addiction charity says 'Ireland is facing a deepening social crisis'
    'We're over the moon': Plans to build more than 500 homes near Dublin park rejected
    FF affordable housing plan aims to give €50k subsidy to help first-time buyers purchase a home
    IRELAND
    'Of course Iâd like to coach Ireland... itâs harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    'Of course I’d like to coach Ireland... it’s harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie