  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 17 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Want to become a garda? A new recruitment drive has been launched

Charlie Flanagan has encouraged people from minority communities to apply.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 17 May 2018, 12:01 AM
2 hours ago 2,722 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4017713
Recruits at the Garda Training College in Templemore (2016).
Image: RollingNews.ie
Recruits at the Garda Training College in Templemore (2016).
Recruits at the Garda Training College in Templemore (2016).
Image: RollingNews.ie

JUSTICE MINISTER CHARLIE Flanagan has launched a new recruitment campaign for An Garda Síochána.

Speaking about the recruitment drive, Flanagan said a reduction in garda numbers and the closure of the Garda Training College was “a damaging legacy of the economic recession”.

However, he noted that since the college reopened in September 2014 almost 1,770 new gardaí have been assigned to communities across the country.

“Another 600 recruits are due to attest later this year which will bring Garda numbers to 14,000, ensuring that the target of 15,000 by 2021 is well on track to be achieved,” Flanagan said in a statement.

Taking account of projected retirements, reaching a strength of 15,000 by 2021 will require some 1,600 more gardaí to be recruited on a phased basis over the next two years.

Flanagan said successful candidates from the new campaign will be expected to enter the Garda Training College in Templemore, Co Tipperary in the second quarter of 2019.

Minority communities 

The minister described a career in An Garda Síochána as “a rewarding one of public service with members making a vital contribution to the safety and wellbeing of the communities they serve on a daily basis”.

Flanagan said, as well as working in community policing, recruits would have the opportunity to specialise in areas such as cybercrime, child protection, counter-terrorism, counter-fraud and international policing.

He added that it’s important for An Garda Síochána to be “reflective of the communities it serves and protects” and encouraged “members of minority and new communities to consider applying”.

The new campaign will include a special stream for eligible members of the Garda Reserve, who give their time on a voluntary basis to support the work of gardaí, as well as an Irish language stream. More information can be read on publicjobs.ie.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
102,656  393
2
Here are the best and worst beaches in Ireland to go swimming
81,869  36
3
Brexit - UK seeking previously unthought of 'third way' around the Northern Ireland customs border impasse
40,025  80
Fora
1
Woodie's is revamping its stores as part of an Apple-inspired reboot
1,020  0
2
As the makers of Bulmers struggle to sell cider, its craft beer business is booming
341  0
3
An Applegreen bigwig says blocking rivals' growth plans is just 'part of the business'
229  0
The42
1
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
42,258  160
2
50 masked men attack Portuguese club's players and officials at training ground
36,799  9
3
Grand Slam winner Larmour handed first Leinster senior contract
21,641  48
DailyEdge
1
John Cena said he still wants to marry ex-fiancée Nikki Bella and her response was pretty awkward
9,598  0
2
This pro-life group tried to create a video to disparage a pro-choice LGBTQ group, but it sorta backfired
6,530  11
3
This exchange between Ryan Seacrest and Katy Perry gave American Idol viewers the creeps
6,247  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
'Stand in solidarity with us': Crowd protests in Dublin at killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli troops
Gaza killings: Sinn Féin says Israeli ambassador should 'pack his bags' and be expelled
HSE
'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
Cervical Check scandal: Acting HSE boss says sorry for 'confusion and alarm'
'He only had two days in this world, no words can express my grief'
GARDAí
Want to become a garda? A new recruitment drive has been launched
Want to become a garda? A new recruitment drive has been launched
Prisoner died after ingesting a package received during a visit
Gardaí believe most extremists who left Ireland to fight with Isis are either dead or missing
DUBLIN
Deliveroo is giving all its staff shares in the company, but only a few Irish workers will benefit
Deliveroo is giving all its staff shares in the company, but only a few Irish workers will benefit
Coast Guard helicopter rescues woman and her dog cut off by the tide
Pope Francis will visit Dublin’s Capuchin Day Centre in August

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie