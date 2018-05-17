Want to become a garda? A new recruitment drive has been launched

JUSTICE MINISTER CHARLIE Flanagan has launched a new recruitment campaign for An Garda Síochána.

Speaking about the recruitment drive, Flanagan said a reduction in garda numbers and the closure of the Garda Training College was “a damaging legacy of the economic recession”.

However, he noted that since the college reopened in September 2014 almost 1,770 new gardaí have been assigned to communities across the country.

“Another 600 recruits are due to attest later this year which will bring Garda numbers to 14,000, ensuring that the target of 15,000 by 2021 is well on track to be achieved,” Flanagan said in a statement.

Taking account of projected retirements, reaching a strength of 15,000 by 2021 will require some 1,600 more gardaí to be recruited on a phased basis over the next two years.

Flanagan said successful candidates from the new campaign will be expected to enter the Garda Training College in Templemore, Co Tipperary in the second quarter of 2019.

Minority communities

The minister described a career in An Garda Síochána as “a rewarding one of public service with members making a vital contribution to the safety and wellbeing of the communities they serve on a daily basis”.

Flanagan said, as well as working in community policing, recruits would have the opportunity to specialise in areas such as cybercrime, child protection, counter-terrorism, counter-fraud and international policing.

He added that it’s important for An Garda Síochána to be “reflective of the communities it serves and protects” and encouraged “members of minority and new communities to consider applying”.

The new campaign will include a special stream for eligible members of the Garda Reserve, who give their time on a voluntary basis to support the work of gardaí, as well as an Irish language stream. More information can be read on publicjobs.ie.