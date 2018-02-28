Red snow-ice warning issued for ALL counties until 3pm Friday

Updated 11.50pm

RED Snow-Ice Warning issued FOR ALL COUNTIES

Status: Red

Valid: Wed 11pm until Friday 3pm

Latest information & warning updates here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9 pic.twitter.com/nUlpHYwxzO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 28, 2018 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

A STATUS RED weather warning has been issued all counties in Ireland from tonight at 11pm until 3pm on Friday.

The alert was issued tonight by Met Éireann and appears to replace an earlier high-level snow-ice warning that was to be in effect in Leinster and Munster from 4pm tomorrow until noon on Friday.

“Heavy snow showers” are expected overnight in counties Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork and Waterford. Earlier this evening, Met Éireann had extended the Status Red county to cover the above counties.

Met Eireann say that it will be “bitterly cold” night tonight, with temperatures possibly dropping as low as -8 degrees.

Education Minister Richard Bruton confirmed that the escalation of the alert across the entire country means that ALL schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

UPDATE: Status red has now been issued for all counties with immediate effect. All schools, third level institutions and colleges of further education will be closed tomorrow and Friday #stormemma — Richard Bruton (@RichardbrutonTD) February 28, 2018 Source: Richard Bruton /Twitter

Tomorrow, Storm Emma will arrive from the southern part of the country and collide with the cold mass of air which brought today’s dousing of snow, which is expected to increase snowfall.

Earlier tonight, Minister for Transport Shane Ross said that 25cm of snow was expected tomorrow, and 40cm was forecast by lunchtime on Friday.

People have been warned not to leave their homes during a Status Red weather alert unless absolutely necessary.