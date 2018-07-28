This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 28 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barefoot pilgrims, 13 masses and 140 rescuers: Busy Reek Sunday climb up Croagh Patrick expected

It’s estimated that between 15,000-25,000 people could take part.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 28 Jul 2018, 6:31 PM
5 minutes ago 177 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4148553
There were 15 callouts to the mountain last year.
Image: Mayo Mountain Rescue Team
There were 15 callouts to the mountain last year.
There were 15 callouts to the mountain last year.
Image: Mayo Mountain Rescue Team

THE GOOD SUMMER weather is expected to make this weekend’s Reek Sunday climb a bigger event than usual with between 15,000-25,000 pilgrims predicted to take part.

The annual climb of Croagh Patrick is part of the Irish Catholic calendar with the Irish Bishops’ Conference saying that people have been doing it for over 1500 years.

The pilgrimage also means that rescue teams organise the biggest coordinated mountain rescue operation in Ireland each year to keep people safe.

The 764 metre mountain is a difficult climb with some pilgrims choosing to climb in their bare feet in line with tradition.

Rescue teams have been planning for the event for months with the Mayo Mountain Rescue Team (MMRT) and the Order of Malta among those putting preparations in place.

Last year 15 people were assisted from the mountain, with one man suffering a heart attack and another suffering a dislocated shoulder.

Spokesperson for the Order of Malta Ambulance Corps Keelan Moran says that some pilgrims underestimate the difficulty of the climb.

“Extreme caution is urged upon all climbers given the dangers posed by the climb. Climbing conditions towards the peak have continued to deteriorate and as such, we are stressing the importance of climbers being suitably equipped for all weathers, regardless of ground conditions.”

It is imperative that good footwear such as hiking boots be worn, along with suitable clothes and rain gear , as well as sun protection. Although temperatures are expected to be relatively high, we urge climbers to be prepared for sudden downpours or changes in the weather.

The Order of Malta also notes that participation in the climb has fallen in recent years but that the spell of good weather this year is expected to attract a larger number of pilgrims.

The Mayo Mountain Rescue Team says that about 140 mountain rescue personnel from Ireland and the UK will be coming to Mayo to assist with the operation.

This will include personnel from Mountain Rescue Ireland, the Civil Defence, the Irish Air Corps, An Garda Síochana, Mayo County Council and the Irish Coast Guard.

File Photo A retired parish priest has called for badly eroded sacred mountain Croagh Patrick to be declared off limits for many activities until a proper conservation plan is implemented. Fr Tony King wants the 764m mountain to be off-limits to extreme s Some pilgrims decide to do the climb in their bare feet. Source: Photocall Ireland

Church authorities are also involved in the organisation of the pilgrimage and the maintenance of safety on the mountain.

The first mass of the weekend-long event took place yesterday morning at the summit of Croagh Patrick with another mass yesterday evening at the bass of the mountain.

The official beginning of the pilgrimage begins this evening when Archbishop Michael Neary celebrates mass in Saint Mary’s Church in Westport at 6.30pm.

Mass will then be held on the summit of the mountain on the hour from 8am to 2pm tomorrow and three other masses will be held in local churches.

The Irish Bishops’ Conference is also advising pilgrims that confessions will be taken on the summit of Croagh Patrick from 7.30am until 2pm tomorrow.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Rainfall warnings in place for most of the country as heavy downpours expected tonight
66,854  81
2
Liam Miller match to be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
51,062  192
3
A new €2.5 million coastal cycling route in north Dublin has been given the green light
47,884  82
Fora
1
'I got a call saying the warehouse was on fire. All my stock was gone, it was turned to ash'
372  0
2
Why people can't agree on the impact new zero-hour contract laws will have on business
208  0
3
Europe's biggest co-working outfit wants to make Dublin the go-to place for IoT startups
56  0
The42
1
Katie Taylor weighs in ripped and ready to defend world titles in London
57,844  16
2
'He blagged a professional career in the most difficult place to make it': the greatest swindle in football history
30,502  7
3
LIVE: Galway v Clare, All-Ireland hurling semi-final
31,971  23
DailyEdge
1
Help, I am allergic to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' social media banter
14,839  3
2
Many viewers noticed that last night's RTÉ weather forecast was more like a blooper reel
3,766  0
3
Sean Kingston has been spotted in Liffey Valley several times and people on Twitter are really confused
3,670  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Teen who caused €50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
GARDAí
Watchdog still in talks with gardaÃ­ over members' compliance with ethics laws
Watchdog still in talks with gardaí over members' compliance with ethics laws
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
DUBLIN
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
Dublin man receives eight-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie