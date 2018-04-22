  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 22 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Council enforces ban so referendum groups can't use community venues for public meetings

The council said this is a long-standing policy, but it recently contacted councillors to remind them of its existence after a public meeting in Baldoyle.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,102 Views 30 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3961863
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

A LOCAL AUTHORITY in Dublin has been criticised for enforcing a policy banning the use of community halls for political gatherings, as referendum campaign groups attempt to find venues for public meetings.

The issue was raised recently by Social Democrats councillor Cian O’Callaghan in the Fingal area of Dublin.

Local residents in Baldoyle who are involved in the Repeal campaign recently held a public meeting in a community hall and O’Callaghan said councillors were later made aware of the policy banning these kinds of meetings.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, he said he believes there may have been complaints to the council about the use of the hall by this residents group.

The policy states that ‘council-supported facilities’ shall not be used for political gatherings, rallies or assemblies of more than ten people.

O’Callaghan said this means the policy could be applied not just to council-owned properties, but any facility that receives funding from the local authority.

“The hall in Baldoyle is owned by the council, but it’s managed by a board and manager – the day-to-day running isn’t done by the council at all. Funding provided by the council is quite small and they do a lot of fundraising themselves to keep things going.

The question here is: ‘What is political and what’s not?’ At what point does it go from a residents meeting to a political meeting – who decides that? It’s a grey area and there are meetings on other issues that could then fit into that as well. It could make it difficult for a community to gather to discuss a local issue.

He said the Baldoyle meeting was an “open public meeting aimed at residents and anyone who wanted to hear from the Yes side why they were advocating a Yes vote”.

“It was a mix of people who were Yes supporters and also undecided people.”

The councillor said meetings of these kinds by both sides of the campaign would be important in the run up to the referendum to help voters make an informed decision.

“One of my neighbours was saying to me that she’d love to go to a Yes meeting and a No meeting to hear both sides and then make her mind up.

“It is essential in a democracy that people of different viewpoints have space to engage in debate and discussion and have the freedom to assemble and associate,” O’Callaghan said.

‘Mistaken’

Fingal County Council said this policy is “of long-standing and has been in place throughout campaigns for referenda, general, bye and local elections over many years”.

“The policy would be familiar to councillors, to those involved in the management and operation of the centres and to the communities and groups that use them. The policy pre-existed the current formal publication (2014) and any impression that this is a new policy is mistaken.

Such policies are also applied to libraries and other public buildings in the ownership/control of the council. The policy is designed to ensure that publicly-owned facilities provided for all of the community are not used for political purposes or to promote one political view over another.

O’Callaghan said he was not aware of this policy and he has been on the council for nine years. He does not believe the council ever approved these restrictions and he plans to raise the issue at the next council meeting in early May.

However, in the interim, he said this will “cause problems for the referendum campaign as groups will find it difficult now to get venues”.

Fine Gael TD for Fingal Ted Leddy said he did not personally agree with the council’s policy of not allowing these venues to be used for political debate, but he said he noted that it was a long-standing policy.

“So if anybody on either side of the referendum is trying to make the point that authorities are trying to stymie debate on one side or another, they are just wrong. Some people love in this referendum on both sides, to peddle conspiracy theories.”

Leddy said he had not been aware of this long-standing policy before this week and would support a review of the rules if it is raised at the next council meeting.

Undecided voters

TheJournal.ie asked a number of other councils around the country, whether they had similar policies in place.

Related Read

12.04.18 Both sides in the Eighth debate say they're making sure money isn't coming in from abroad

Dublin City Council said its approach is that “the buildings are community buildings and should be available for public meetings”.

“Many such meetings take place year round and each centre makes it own decision based on availability.”

In fact O’Callaghan’s party colleague councillor Gary Gannon held one of these meetings yesterday morning in the Macro community resource centre in Dublin’s north inner city.

A leaflet for this meeting stated that Gannon, who is advocating for a Yes vote, would be there, along with a number of experts, to answer any questions people had.

“This will be an entirely respectful space and this session is aimed at people who aren’t fully decided on how they might vote in the referendum and would like some more information,” it said. “We aren’t looking for a rally or an argument and we respect the fact that people might hold different views to ourselves on the issue.”

When asked about its policy in relation to public meetings ahead of the referendum, Cork County Council said any decision on banning events “would have to be taken by full council”.

“No motion of this nature has been proposed at this stage.”

A spokesperson for Kilkenny City and County Council said it does not own any community halls and therefore does not have control over them.

Both Donegal County Council and Galway City Council said they do not have a policy in place in relation to this matter.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Bertie Ahern cuts interview short after he's asked about Mahon Tribunal
87,128  36
2
'He was kind, loving and sometimes he could be very happy': Tribute to a brother who died on the streets
40,077  22
3
Deaf and partially blind dog led rescuers to child in Australian bushland after keeping her safe
37,433  21
Fora
1
'Everybody said our beer would never sell in Ireland - luckily, we've proved them wrong'
430  0
2
What Lazio football club and Dublin Zoo can teach you about invoice fraud
223  0
3
Why some fashion stores choose to 'stick to the knitting' and resist selling online
199  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
93,053  78
2
As it happened: Man United vs Tottenham, FA Cup semi-final
45,846  36
3
'Since I was a teenager, I would always have felt sick after certain types of food'
34,891  3
DailyEdge
1
Thandie Newton said she was stunned by how the Westworld crew treated stars after nude scenes
31,155  0
2
Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Avicii, and indirectly started a debate over the song of summer 2013
9,084  6
3
Twitter proves few things will divide our nation like The Late Late Show Country Special
8,380  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
London man jailed for 16 years over acid attack that melted victims' skin and clothes
London man jailed for 16 years over acid attack that melted victims' skin and clothes
Man who sexually abused young boy after 'working his way' into home jailed for six years
Jury fails to reach verdict in case of man accused of murdering nephew’s friend with a butcher’s knife
GARDAí
Appeal for witnesses after Roscommon bank robbery
Appeal for witnesses after Roscommon bank robbery
Gardaí find 1.3 million stolen cigarettes in Dublin
Appeal for 17-year-old missing from Dublin
DUBLIN
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'We can read each other like a book' - Galway's top twins aim to upset the Dubs again
Appeal to help find man who has been missing for 10 days
CORK
'He was kind, loving and sometimes he could be very happy': Tribute to a brother who died on the streets
'He was kind, loving and sometimes he could be very happy': Tribute to a brother who died on the streets
Cork teenager found safe and well
Man airlifted from top of Blarney Castle following cardiac arrest

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie