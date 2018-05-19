There's a play about Hamlet opening in the Abbey - and this Great Dane has a starring role

THE ABBEY THEATRE will see a Great Dane take to its stage next week as â€˜Rehearsal, Playing the Daneâ€™ comes to the stage.

The first act of the play, whichÂ deconstructs Shakespeareâ€™s Hamlet, will see audience members vote between three different actors â€“ one of whom will perform as the Danish Prince in the second half.

Why is there a dog in it? Difficult to explain (we give it a go in the video) but, according to the creative team behind the show, the canine becomes part of theÂ intertextual subtext of the performance.

â€˜Rehearsal, Playing the Daneâ€™, plays the Abbey Theatre 23 to 26 May.