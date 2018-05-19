  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saturday 19 May, 2018
There's a play about Hamlet opening in the Abbey - and this Great Dane has a starring role

‘Rehearsal, Playing the Dane’ opens on Wednesday.

By Andrew Roberts Saturday 19 May 2018, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,105 Views 5 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THE ABBEY THEATRE will see a Great Dane take to its stage next week as â€˜Rehearsal, Playing the Daneâ€™ comes to the stage.

The first act of the play, whichÂ deconstructs Shakespeareâ€™s Hamlet, will see audience members vote between three different actors â€“ one of whom will perform as the Danish Prince in the second half.

Why is there a dog in it? Difficult to explain (we give it a go in the video) but, according to the creative team behind the show, the canine becomes part of theÂ intertextual subtext of the performance.

â€˜Rehearsal, Playing the Daneâ€™, plays the Abbey Theatre 23 to 26 May.

