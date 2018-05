There's a play about Hamlet opening in the Abbey - and this Great Dane has a starring role

THE ABBEY THEATRE will see a Great Dane take to its stage next week as ‘Rehearsal, Playing the Dane’ comes to the stage.

The first act of the play, which deconstructs Shakespeare’s Hamlet, will see audience members vote between three different actors – one of whom will perform as the Danish Prince in the second half.

Why is there a dog in it? Difficult to explain (we give it a go in the video) but, according to the creative team behind the show, the canine becomes part of the intertextual subtext of the performance.

‘Rehearsal, Playing the Dane’, plays the Abbey Theatre 23 to 26 May.