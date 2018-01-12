  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rise of 25% in the number of tenants defying their eviction notices

In 2016, there were 553 dispute cases regarding eviction orders made to the Residential Tenancies Board.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 12 Jan 2018, 3:21 PM
9 hours ago 13,219 Views 82 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3794785
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THERE HAS BEEN a large increase in the number of people defying their eviction notices over the past year.

New figures for 2017 reveal that there has been an increase of 24.4% in referrals for “overholding” with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

A tenant is considered to be overholding when they continue to occupy a rental property after the expiry date of their received notice of termination.

In such situations, the tenant is still liable to pay rent to the landlord in respect of staying in the property after the valid notice has expired. This does not, however, imply a recognition of ongoing tenancy.

Landlords may complain to the RTB if their tenants fail to leave the property within the appropriate time outline on the notice of termination.

In 2016, there were 553 dispute cases like this made to the RTB.

To the end of November 2017, the RTB has revealed it had received 688 such dispute cases. This is an increase of 24.4% on the figure from 2016.

The RTB said it takes breaks of landlord and tenant obligations “very seriously”.

“When a case had been determined by the RTB and a Determination Order has been issued, the RTB will in the majority of cases agree to take enforcement proceedings if a party fails to comply with that order,” a statement from the RTB said.

A number of TDs have told constituents to disregard their termination notices if there is nowhere else to go.

Speaking to RTÉ News, Dún Laoghaire TD Richard Boyd Barrett said tenants are left with no option.

“In almost all cases tenants don’t want to overhold and stay on but they can’t find anywhere else. If the choice is emergency accommodation or homelessness, what choice do people have?” Boyd Barrett said.

“For huge numbers of people they can find nowhere and in that situation, I would strongly advise them to stay where they are for as long as they can.”

Read: Flat search: Not one property available to rent for a person on rent supplement

More: The average cost of rent in Ireland has never, ever, ever been higher

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (82)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Larry Mullen sues contractors over construction of beachfront Dublin home
59,675  0
2
Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
54,422  19
3
'My people came from a place Trump would call a s***hole country - Ireland'
50,068  283
Fora
1
Trump has blasted the London embassy site sold by an Irish developer
1,828  0
2
'My parents said I'd made a bad decision leaving a secure job – we completely fell out'
1,824  0
3
Billionaire Dermot Desmond is suing over 'leaks' on his battle for Ireland's most expensive house
548  0
The42
1
'I love playing for Ireland but you have to really want to be there. I had no motivation to go again'
35,131  31
2
How the US could become the Dublin GAA of the soccer world
29,035  38
3
'It’s like a car racing game. No one ever picks the view where you're in the car'
25,694  21
DailyEdge.ie
1
Shane Lynch told CBB housemates that Stephen Gately was blackmailed into coming out
13,012  2
2
Chrissy Teigen made fun of Sophia the Robot's makeup and received a terrifying response from the robotic woman
6,982  2
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
6,826  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Dermot Desmond takes court action over alleged leak to newspaper relating to sale of D4 home
Men go on trial accused of rape at 'VIP Jason Derulo afterparty'
DRUGS
Announcement of site for Dublin injection centre delayed
Announcement of site for Dublin injection centre delayed
Gardaí seize drugs worth an estimated €200,000 and arrest one man in Cork
Three men jailed for plying 14-year-old girl with drugs and forcing her into prostitution in UK
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
Man (50s) dies after slipping and falling into the water at Dublin Port
Car caught speeding twice in less than half an hour in two different Clare towns
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
Alternative accommodation secured for almost all homeless families staying in the Gresham Hotel
'Stephanie, don’t leave us': Inquest hears baby swallowed tiny plastic perspex before her death

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie