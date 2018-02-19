Revolver, ammunition and cocaine seized at house in Dublin's north inner city

GARDAÍ SEIZED A gun, a quantity of ammunition and a small amount of drugs during a search in the north inner city of Dublin yesterday.

Officers from the drugs unit at Store Street Garda Station carried out the search at a house on Sheriff Street, just after 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

The revolver and ammunition was found alongside cocaine with a street value of around €800.

A man in his late teens was arrested, as was a juvenile female.

They are both being detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 30 of Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Source: An Garda Síochána