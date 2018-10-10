Over 9,000 postal staff to stage minute's silence in memory of sinking of RMS Leinster during WWI

The anchor of the RMS Leinster in Dun Laoghaire harbour.

AN POST STAFF nationwide will observe a minute’s silence at 9.50 am this morning in memory of their colleagues who lost their lives aboard the RMS Leinster 100 years ago today.

Around 9,000 people will pause to remember the 21 postal sorters who were among more than 500 people killed when the RMS Leinster was torpedoed by a German submarine and sank within sight of Dun Laoghaire.

The sinking of the Leinster was the greatest tragedy of either World War on Irish soil or in Irish waters. The postal staff were at work in the ship’s mailroom when tragedy struck.

A spokesman for An Post said: “We will also issue a commemorative stamp, to be unveiled at the official State commemoration event in Dun Laoghaire this morning. It features a painting by Irish artist Brian Palm with a special first day cover envelope.

Both will be available at irishstamps.ie, in Dublin’s GPO and main post offices nationwide.

An Post has also commissioned a special performance at Dun Laoghaire’s Pavilion Theatre, in which the story of the RMS Leinster will be remembered through music and dramatised readings.