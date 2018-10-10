This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Over 9,000 postal staff to stage minute's silence in memory of sinking of RMS Leinster during WWI

The vessel was torpedoed 100 years ago today.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 6:30 AM
18 minutes ago 418 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4276742
The anchor of the RMS Leinster in Dun Laoghaire harbour.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
The anchor of the RMS Leinster in Dun Laoghaire harbour.
The anchor of the RMS Leinster in Dun Laoghaire harbour.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

AN POST STAFF nationwide will observe a minute’s silence at 9.50 am this morning  in memory of their colleagues who lost their lives aboard the RMS Leinster 100 years ago today.

Around 9,000 people will pause to remember the 21 postal sorters who were among more than 500 people killed when the RMS Leinster was torpedoed by a German submarine and sank within sight of Dun Laoghaire.

The sinking of the Leinster was the greatest tragedy of either World War on Irish soil or in Irish waters. The postal staff were at work in the ship’s mailroom when tragedy struck.

A spokesman for An Post said: “We will also issue a commemorative stamp, to be unveiled at the official State commemoration event in Dun Laoghaire this morning.  It features a painting by Irish artist Brian Palm with a special first day cover envelope.

Both will be available at irishstamps.ie, in Dublin’s GPO and main post offices nationwide.

An Post has also commissioned a special performance at Dun Laoghaire’s Pavilion Theatre, in which the story of the RMS Leinster will be remembered through music and dramatised readings.

