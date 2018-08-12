This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 12 August, 2018
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations

The concerns relate to several decades ago.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 2:30 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE ARCHDIOCESE OF Dublin has confirmed that a Dublin parish priest has stepped aside from his role to allow for the investigation of historical allegations.

The priest has stepped aside as part of the Catholic Church’s policy on the safeguarding of children.

A statement from the Dublin Archdiocese stated that information was first passed to it and then reported to gardaí.

The information received is said to relate to several decades ago and does not relate to the priest’s time in his current parish.

The Dublin Archdiocese said it would not be confirming the identity of the priest or the parish where he served because investigations are ongoing.

“Standing aside does not imply the truth or falsehood of what is being investigated.  It allows an appropriate investigation by relevant church and State authorities to take place,” the Dublin Archdiocese said this afternoon.

The diocese adds that anyone who may have concerns or information regarding the safety of children should contact the Child Safeguarding and Protection Service of the Diocese on 01 8360314.

