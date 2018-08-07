This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 7 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I grew up thinking it was unattainable:' Why this year's candidates for Rose of Tralee wanted to enter

We asked the Roses why it meant so much to them to enter and how the festival is keeping up with a world of modern women.

By Andrew Roberts Tuesday 7 Aug 2018, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,057 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4168384

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

THE ANNUAL ROSE of Tralee festival will begin next week and entrants from across the world are beginning to arrive.

For Eimear Reynolds, the Roscommon Rose, she always thought becoming a Rose was something “you feel is a dreamland – it’s unattainable.”

But after years of watching the competition on the television in her house growing up, Reynolds felt like it was the right time for her to do it.

It’s a story common among contestants as they arrive from places like Melbourne and Dubai to take part.

Victoria Sexton, the Florida Rose, said she grew up expecting to take part as the first-born girl in her Kildare-based family. But there was no Irish centre in her area in the US that could facilitate her dream.

Then three years ago one opened and “the opportunity came to light again and the dream was alive,” she said.

If worried about being possibly made into memes and having to endure social media commentary during the competition Sexton says, “I am who I am.”

If that’s someone who you love then thank goodness and I’m happy to be an advocate for you…and if I’m not your cup of tea…then that’s not my fault either!

“I can just be myself and hopefully that will serve me well,” Sexton says with a laugh.

Reynolds says with the quickening pace of the modern world and women’s roles in it, she can see how some people could look at the Rose of Tralee as potentially out-of-touch.

But she says as the festival has grown, it has struck a right balance of respecting tradition, which she feels is important, while also “celebrating and promoting modern women as well.”

The Rose of Tralee festival will run from 17 August to 21 August.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Germany jails couple who sold son to paedophiles online for more than two years
40,403  63
2
Seven dead in Spain as Europe bakes in near-record temperatures
37,727  35
3
200 ESB Siptu members planning on leaving union in solidarity with expelled workers
30,694  42
Fora
1
An NCT worker sacked for telling a customer to 'f**k off' has lost an unfair dismissal claim
465  0
2
The cost of building major projects has nearly topped the Celtic Tiger peak
316  0
3
After bagging €118m in funding, this ag-tech firm is building a Meath research hub
155  0
The42
1
'I saw people crying today... that's what football does'
26,643  12
2
'I knew I had strength there and I used it': Thomas Barr finishes strong to power into European final
14,817  7
3
'I’ve never heard Amhrán na bhFiann rendered as passionately as those Irish Liverpool fans sang You’ll Never Walk Alone'
12,355  27
DailyEdge
1
Two members of Boyzone 'ruined' a woman's wedding day ...it's The Dredge
5,852  1
2
Beyoncé talked about her FUPA in a Vogue interview, and Twitter is just so grateful
4,506  0
3
Seth Rogen celebrated the 10th anniversary of Pineapple Express by sharing weird facts about the movie
3,986  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Manafort's ex-business partner testifies they conspired to hide millions of dollars in foreign banks
Manafort's ex-business partner testifies they conspired to hide millions of dollars in foreign banks
Germany jails couple who sold son to paedophiles online for more than two years
Wicklow widow suing 'those with an interest in' fishing boat after husband drowned without life jacket
DUBLIN
All roads lead to Dr Hyde Park for All-Ireland quarter-final double-header
All roads lead to Dr Hyde Park for All-Ireland quarter-final double-header
The life of a Grafton Street busker: 'People think you show up and play - but I've been here since 8am'
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
IRELAND
â¬1.5 million announced by Ross is new 'windfall' funding
€1.5 million announced by Ross is new 'windfall' funding
Johnny Sexton succeeds retired Isa Nacewa as Leinster's captain
It's official! Ireland rise to 8th in world rankings after heroic World Cup run
EARTHQUAKE
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
'Everyone was screaming... it was so scary': Irish woman caught up in Indonesia earthquake
At least 98 killed as powerful quake strikes tourist island of Lombok

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie