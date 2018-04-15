Death of man in Rosslare port 'due to heart condition', arrested man released

Rosslare Port Source: Shutterstock/Sue Burton PhotographyLtd

THE DEATH OF a Romanian man in his 50s at Rosslare Port on Friday appears to have been the result of a heart attack.

A post-mortem has shown that the man was suffering from an underlying heart condition. He was pronounced dead on Friday at 7pm at the scene.

Itâ€™s understood that the deceased man was found in a lorry of which he had been the driver.

GardaÃ­ had previously appealed for witnesses to an earlier road incident a few kilometres from Rosslare involving two articulated lorries to come forward.

Another man in his 50s who had been arrested in the wake of that incident has now been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.