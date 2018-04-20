Record decrease in number of rough sleepers in Dublin in past six months

File photo Source: Rollingnews.ie

THERE HAS BEEN a record decrease in the number of rough sleepers in Dublin in the past six months, new figures reveal.

Figures published by the Department of Housing show that the number of people sleeping rough dropped from 184 during the winter of 2017 to 110 for spring 2018.

That represents a 40% decrease, and the largest such decrease ever recorded.

With weather events such as the week of snow seen through Storm Emma, the drop in numbers represents something of a coup for homeless services in the capital, who have been engaged in a concerted effort to get people who would not generally elect to seek homeless accommodation to access shelter.

The concentration on attempts to bring rough sleepers into shelter during the storm saw the number of sleepers reduce from 30 on the night of 28 February (the Tuesday on which the storm began to intensify) to 14 on the following night, as the snow hit.

Initiatives such as Dublin City Council’s rough sleeper alert system, and highly focused efforts on the part of homeless services, both state and private, proved to have a telling impact on reducing the numbers on the streets at that time.

On 28 February, the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) received over 200 reports of rough sleepers about the city overnight.