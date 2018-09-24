Confusion over RTÉ presidential debate this week with all eyes on the President

THERE IS CONFUSION over the format of an RTÉ presidential debate due to take place on Wednesday as the participation of President Michael D Higgins remains unclear.

President Higgins is seeking a second term in office but has not yet formally nominated himself and has not yet announced his campaign team or its plans.

These announcements are expected from the President on Wednesday but the timing has proved to be a headache for the national broadcaster which wants to host a radio debate on the News at One on the same day.

Wednesday is the final day for candidates to be officially nominated before the 26 October vote.

The lack of clarity has thrown the participation of Seán Gallagher into doubt with the 2011 runner-up saying he’d refuse to take part in debates unless the incumbent was also involved.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships, Gallagher said that “all the candidates should have an opportunity to be at all the debates”.

The campaign teams of the other candidates in the race have each said they will take part in the RTÉ debate on Wednesday, but several also acknowledged that they had not been told exactly who will be taking part.

RTÉ has told TheJournal.ie that it hopes to provide greater detail later today about the plans for Wednesday’s debate.

The campaign teams have been told by RTÉ that if the candidate does not appear for the debate they are obliged to provide a reason why they are not in attendance.

Asked about his attendance at debates last week, President Higgins said only that he has “never pulled back” from campaigning.

Spokespersons for Gavin Duffy, Peter Casey and Senator Joan Freeman and have each said they would be attending Wednesday’s debate regardless of who else was attending.

“Gavin Duffy in favour of an open debate for president and he intends to be at RTÉ on Wednesday. He plans to be there and looks forward to debating with the other candidates about the future of the presidency,” the businessman’s spokesperson said.

Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada has also said she would be attending and has previously called on all candidates to participate in debates.

“Úachtarán na hÉireann is an extremely important elected position and it is vitally important that all candidates for the post clearly outline their vision for the role and the values they would promote in office. All candidates owe this to the electorate,” she said last week.

Casey also made a similar call to the other candidates in a response to queries today and said he too would be attending on Wednesday. He also criticised Gallagher’s stance in threatening to not attend the debate.

“I think I can understand why Sean doesn’t want to do the debate, because it didn’t work out too well for him the last time. I am serious about my Presidential bid and will be attending all of the debates in the interest of voters. All candidates who were nominated should participate in debates,” he said.