RTÉ to host two live debates on the Eighth

RTÉ WILL HOST two live televised debates on the Eighth Amendment before referendum day.

The debates will take place over the coming weeks.

The announcement came as RTÉ launched its summer schedule.

Claire Byrne Live and Prime Time will host special live studio debates on the upcoming referendum in the two weeks leading up to polling day. It is not yet known who will be involved in the debates.

RTÉ News will also be broadcasting live referendum results coverage on RTÉ One hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan and Bryan Dobson.

Since it was inserted into the Constitution in 1983, the Eighth Amendment has attracted debate, controversy and divided opinion.

On 25 May, Irish people will be asked to vote on repealing or retaining the amendment, which gives equal rights to the unborn.

The deadline for registering to vote in the referendum is 8 May.

The Referendum Commission states that current legal position is that the termination of pregnancy “is lawful only where it poses a real and substantial risk to the life of the mother, including a risk of suicide”.

If the upcoming referendum is not passed, this situation will remain and laws can be passed once they do not conflict with this, the Referendum Commission says.