This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 16 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's what to expect from the new RTÉ autumn season

Some new and old shows will be on your screens.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 16 Aug 2018, 12:11 PM
1 hour ago 13,370 Views 38 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4184134
Doireann Garrihy is the presenter as Podge & Rodge return to RTÉ.
Image: Twitter/RTÉ
Doireann Garrihy is the presenter as Podge & Rodge return to RTÉ.
Doireann Garrihy is the presenter as Podge & Rodge return to RTÉ.
Image: Twitter/RTÉ

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED the details of its autumn season of programming, with director-general Dee Forbes declaring the line-up as a “statement of intent” by the broadcaster.

Included in its already confirmed schedule are a number of new drama series, factual programming and some old and new comedy programming.

RTÉ is to provide greater details on the programmes at a launch later this afternoon, but this is what we know so far about what’s in store over the coming months.

Drama

The broadcaster has singled out a new drama from the team behind Love/Hate as something to watch out for. Taken Down said to be a detective drama in which the central character “investigates the death of a young Nigerian immigrant found abandoned close to a Direct Provision Centre”.

Love/Hate director Stephen Carolan is among those behind the show with Brian Gleeson starring alongside Senegalese-born French actress Aissa Maiga.

After the successful Easter Rising drama Rebellion, RTÉ returns to the nation’s birth with War of Independence drama Resistance, Gleeson is again a cast member.

Northern Ireland is also portrayed in on RTÉ screens with a number of programmes, one called Death and Nightingales set in the 1880s and a Troubles drama set in the aftermath of the IRA’s Warrington bombing called Mother’s Day.

Comedy and entertainment

RTÉ has revealed that a number of comedy programmes are making a return, with Podge and Rodge back on our screens and Bridget & Eamon also getting another run.

Amy Huberman is set to front a new comedy series called Finding Joy which also features Aisling Bea and Laura Whitmore.

The ever-popular Dancing with the Stars is also back for third season but there is no indication yet who’ll be taking to the dance floor.

Who we are

RTÉ says that it will be celebrating Irish identity as part of the programming with a number of shows focusing on our relationship with Britain.

Popular genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are? has a diverse line-up of people tracing their roots. Bertie Ahern, Laura Whitmore, Damien Dempsey, Adrian Dunbar, Pat Shortt and Samantha Power will be doing just that.

After his years portraying Mrs. Brown in one of Ireland and the UK’s most popular sitcoms, Brendan O’Carroll is to present a show “exploring the historic, sometimes turbulent bonds between Ireland and Britain”.

Other eye-catching shows include Street Art, about the burgeoning urban culture in Irish towns and Shooting the Darkness about amatuer war photographers during The Troubles.

Documentary

There’s a whole raft of documentaries, among them is Dublin footballer Philly McMahon exploring illicit drug use in The Hardest Hit and journalist Dearbhail McDonald looking Ireland’s slowing birth rate in Fertility Shock.

This year marks 100 year since the momentous 1918 election and Prime Time’s David McCullough will present a show that reenacts “how it would have been covered by modern television” in a “special event” called Election 1918.

Viewers are to get a look at Ireland’s groundbreaking boxing champion Katie Taylor in a documentary film that follows her training now as a professional.

The film, Katie, is by documentary-maker Ross Whitaker and promises to show the path she’s taken to rebuild her career after defeat in the 2016 Olympics.

RTÉ will attempt to crown Ireland’s Greatest Sportsperson among contenders from the 1960s to the 2000s, following a similar format that sought to find Ireland’s Greatest Sporting Moment last year.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Body of missing Dublin man found
    58,316  11
    2
    		American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    44,587  0
    3
    		An Post wants to move out of its 'dilapidated' GPO offices as part of a major shake-up
    19,171  45
    Fora
    1
    		Irish food-ordering startup Flipdish has scooped up a Dutch firm to enter the European market
    290  0
    2
    		This Dublin business travel firm has nabbed millions to conquer Europe
    65  0
    3
    		An Post wants to move out of its 'dilapidated' GPO offices as part of a major shake-up
    567  0
    The42
    1
    		England out-half Cipriani fined after pleading guilty to common assault
    3,091  6
    2
    		Germany U21 international completes €37 million move to PSG
    2,193  1
    3
    		Irish provinces' emerging players to feature in new Celtic Cup
    9,764  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		9 candid tidbits we learnt when Jennifer Lawrence interviewed Emma Stone
    5,217  0
    2
    		Dermot Bannon's sold his gaff in Drumcondra for a very tidy sum
    6,466  0
    3
    		Here's what Dáithí Ó Sé said was his favourite moment hosting the Rose of Tralee
    2,719  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals
    ITALY
    'I escaped hell': Lorry driver describes narrow escape as rescue efforts continue in Genoa
    'I escaped hell': Lorry driver describes narrow escape as rescue efforts continue in Genoa
    Three children aged 8, 12 and 13 among 39 dead in Italy bridge collapse tragedy
    Death toll following Genoa bridge collapse reaches 38
    COURT
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    Owner of a number of Dublin houses takes court action against Summerhill home occupation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie