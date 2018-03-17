  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 17 March, 2018
Russia to expel 23 British diplomats after UK response to spy poisoning

It would also halt activities of the British Council across the country, the foreign ministry said.

By AFP Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 8:53 AM
1 hour ago 2,972 Views 21 Comments
British ambassador Laurie Bristow arrives at the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

THE RUSSIAN FOREIGN ministry has said it will expel 23 British diplomats within a week in a tit-for-tat response to London’s measures over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter.

“Twenty three diplomatic staff at the British embassy in Moscow are declared persona non grata and to be expelled within a week,” the foreign ministry said in a statement after summoning the British ambassador Laurie Bristow.

It would also halt activities of the British Council across the country, it said.

“Due to the unregulated status of the British Council in Russia, its activity is halted,” the foreign ministry said in a statement referring to Britain’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated rapidly in the 10 days since ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked with a nerve agent in Salisbury, south-west England.

May said earlier this week that Russia was “culpable” for the attack, either directly or because Moscow had “lost control” of the nerve agent.

On Wednesday Britain said it would “suspend all high-level bilateral contact” with Russia, and expel 23 Russian diplomats, suspected of being spies, out of the UK.

No British royals or ministers will attend the World Cup in Russia, May told the House of Commons.

The US, France and Germany have all supported the UK’s decision to take action against the first use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War.

