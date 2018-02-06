FF councillor apologises for tweet telling Ruth Coppinger to 'please just keep your clothes on'

A FIANNA FÁIL councillor has apologised for telling AAA-PBP TD Ruth Coppinger that she should “keep your clothes on”.

The tweet was sent by councillor Patrick McKee last night while Coppinger was on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne programme.

Coppinger was on to show to argue that boxing matches should stop using ‘ring girls’ in skimpy clothing as part of their events because it promotes sexism.

During the show McKee tweeted:

We live in a “reasonably” liberal democracy. If women want to wear a bikini & take part in sporting events let them. It has nothing to do with you @RuthCoppingerTD. Please just keep your clothes on. Please #cblive

The tweet was criticised by numerous people online with McKee’s party colleague Lisa Chambers TD stating that his words “fall below” the standard she would expect from a party representative.

Source: Twitter

Earlier this afternoon, McKee told The Irish Times that he felt he was exercising his freedom of expression but apologised to Coppinger if any offence was caused.

But later this evening, the former Renua councillor tweeted a fuller apology in which said “no offence” was intended.

Source: Twitter