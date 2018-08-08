This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
German Ryanair pilots to join European strikes on Friday

Germany’s powerful Cockpit union said Ryanair pilots would walk off the job.

By Paul Hosford Wednesday 8 Aug 2018, 10:41 AM
Germany’s Ryanair pilots will join a wave of strikes against the no-frills carrier across Europe on Friday, escalating a row over pay and conditions at the height of the summer holiday season.

Germany’s powerful Cockpit union said Ryanair pilots would walk off the job for 24 hours from 1am Irish time on Friday.

“We are extremely sorry for the affected passengers. The responsibility lies with Ryanair management,” Cockpit president Martin Locher told a press conference today.

The company last week confirmed the cancellation of 20 flights on Friday, the fifth strike day by some of its Irish pilots.

The industrial action is over working conditions and how Ryanair organises transfers of its pilots between bases. There has been much back-and-forth between the airline and Irish trade union Fórsa, with both claiming the other side has refused to meet to resolve the dispute.

