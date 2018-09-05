This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryanair pilots in Ireland vote unanimously in favour of accepting collective agreement

The announcement was made by the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association, which represents some Ryanair pilots.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 1:05 PM
49 minutes ago 1,796 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4220172
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

THE IRISH AIRLINE Pilots’ Association (IALPA) has announced that its Ryanair pilot members have voted unanimously in favour of accepting the collective agreement reached with the company last month. 

The proposed agreement, which covers base transfers, command upgrades and related seniority principles, is the result of mediated talks between elected representatives of Ryanair pilots in Ireland, supported by ICTU and Fórsa officials, and Ryanair management. 

The announcement comes following months of numerous Ryanair pilots strikes.

The pilots had been seeking improved terms on issues including leave, promotion and base transfers. 

An agreement had been reached between pilots and Ryanair over the ongoing industrial dispute on 23 August. It came following a 22-hour negotiating session. 

IALPA members were then consulted on the agreement by way of secret ballot, which was launched on 24 August. 

In a statement, IALPA said that today’s result “shows that 100% of pilots believe this proposal to be the first step towards providing transparency and fairness for Ryanair pilots while also assisting Ryanair in recruiting and retaining pilots in the future”. 

The seniority agreements will iron out a number of issues, including: 

  • How seniority is determined. It will allow every pilot to be able to see their own position on the seniority list relation to every other pilot. 
  • How seniority will be used to determine a range of issues such as voluntary and involuntary base allocation and transfer, selection for command upgrade and selection for redundancy. 
  • It will allow pilots to bid for vacancies for promotion, base transfer and leave. 

A number of other agreements have been made between the union and Ryanair. 

IALPA said that although relations have been difficult in the past between the union and Ryanair, it is committed to building a constructive relationship with Ryanair based on mutual respect and a shared future, starting with the collective agreement on seniority. 

“While our members fully respect Ryanair’s operational model, they no longer accept the company’s highly problematic employment model,” Captain Joe May, spokesperson for IALPA said. 

“After decades of declining terms and conditions, pilots in Ryanair have now firmly found a unified voice. When pilots are treated fairly and transparently by an airline, they will be motivated to contribute to their airline’s success, stay at the company and make their career with the airline,” May said. 

May thanked Workplace Relations Director General Kieran Mulvey for his role in the talks, Ryanair for their participation in the mediation process, and Fórsa and ICTU officials. 

Ryanair has been contacted for a statement. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Billionaire Dermot Desmond has the all-clear to demolish Ireland's most expensive house
    57,056  51
    2
    		New scheme could allow up to 5,500 non-EEA nationals remain in Ireland to work
    51,690  75
    3
    		Concerns raised at Dublin hospital over suicidal man's attempt to take own life
    34,240  8
    Fora
    1
    		Billionaire Dermot Desmond has the all-clear to demolish Ireland's most expensive house
    998  0
    2
    		'I've never had a bad job - I was always afraid of having to work for a living'
    223  0
    3
    		Ireland's biggest hotel group Dalata plans to open thousands more rooms in the coming years
    178  0
    The42
    1
    		'No player welfare issues exist': Mayo Ladies issue statement following controversial player departures
    40,797  23
    2
    		Analysis: Carbery debut gives Munster fans a glimpse of out-half's skills
    26,919  40
    3
    		'He's been fantastic with me' - Ireland players back Roy Keane after Arter/Walters argument
    26,128  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Minster FM urges Roxanne Pallett to seek help as she steps down from radio show
    8,095  0
    2
    		Dominic West said that living in Limerick gives his kids a 'far broader existence'
    7,189  1
    3
    		Dear Fifi: I cheated on my husband - and honestly? I'm not sorry
    6,347  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Traffic delays in Dublin after number of vehicles involved in collision on M50
    Traffic delays in Dublin after number of vehicles involved in collision on M50
    Woman due in court over Dundalk road crash last year in which man (20s) died
    Gardaí seek public's assistance to trace 17-year-old who has been missing for over a week
    DUBLIN
    Concerns raised at Dublin hospital over suicidal man's attempt to take own life
    Concerns raised at Dublin hospital over suicidal man's attempt to take own life
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    IRELAND
    Joe Schmidt's Ireland confirm 2019 World Cup warm-up schedule
    Joe Schmidt's Ireland confirm 2019 World Cup warm-up schedule
    The Union Jack over Leinster House? SF says it must be open to new ideas around symbolism
    Opinion: 'All labour involves selling our bodies in some form, so what is different about sex work?'
    CANCER
    'Inspiring' BBC radio presenter dies from cancer aged 40
    'Inspiring' BBC radio presenter dies from cancer aged 40
    'We can live normal lives': Life extending drug now available to hundreds of lung cancer patients
    29% of those who care for a loved one with cancer do so for at least 39 hours a week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie