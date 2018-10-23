This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Ryanair racism probe: Essex police hand over case information to Spanish police

An investigation is under way following a racist verbal attack on a Ryanair flight on Friday.

By Conal Thomas Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 10:36 AM
1 hour ago 4,587 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4300050
Image: David Lawrence
Image: David Lawrence

POLICE IN ESSEX say they have “worked to identify both parties” involved in last week’s racist rant aboard a Ryanair flight.

On a flight from Barcelona to Stansted on Friday, retired care assistant Delsie Gayle was called an “ugly black bastard” by a fellow passenger.

Video footage of the incident shows a man shouting at Gayle to demand that she move seats while her daughter tells him that she is disabled.

Essex Police have said that information has now been passed to Spanish authorities, who are leading the investigation. 

Our officers will continue to provide assistance where necessary throughout the course of this case.

Speaking to ITV News yesterday, Gayle said that she has been unable to sleep since the incident. 

I feel very low. He paid a fare to go on holiday, I’ve paid mine, so why does he abuse me for that due to the colour of my skin? He do it with me and he gets away, he’ll do it to somebody else.
“I feel really depressed about it. I go to my bed and say, ‘what have I done?’ I haven’t done anything for you to attack me. Because of the colour of my skin I was abused like that?”

Gayle has said she has not been contacted by Ryanair.

The airline has faced criticism for not intervening to stop the abuse and tweeted on Sunday that it had reported the matter to Essex police.

“As this is now a police matter, we cannot comment further.”

