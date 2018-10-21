Ryanair reports video to police after footage emerges of passenger racially abusing another

RYANAIR HAS SAID it is aware of a video being shared widely on social media showing a passenger racially abusing another passenger on a flight, and has reported the matter to Essex Police.

In the video, a man can be seen and heard telling a black woman that she is an “ugly black bastard”.

In response to something said back by the woman, he says: “Don’t talk to me in a fucking foreign language, you stupid, ugly cow.”

The video appears to show the man refusing to allow the woman to sit next to him, saying that if she doesn’t go to another seat he would “push her”.

A number of passengers intervene, with one heard asking for the man to be removed from the flight.

A cabin crew attendant also urges the man to calm down at one point. The video ends with the woman saying she’d like to sit next to her daughter who is in another row.

Statement: We are aware of this video and have reported this matter to Essex Police — Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 21, 2018 Source: Ryanair /Twitter

The airline operates a number of services from Stansted Airport, which is located in Essex.

On its website detailing general terms and conditions of carriage – effective of 12 September 2018 – Ryanair says it can refuse carriage if a person’s “mental of physical state or attitude, behaviour or demeanour” presents a “hazard or risk to yourself, to passengers, to crew or to property”.

TheJournal.ie has asked Ryanair for further comment over the incident.