Giant balloon of London mayor in bikini flies over London 'in retaliation' to 'Trump Baby'

It follows activists flying a giant balloon depicting US President Donald Trump as a baby during protests in July against his UK visit.

By AFP Saturday 1 Sep 2018, 1:20 PM
1 hour ago
http://jrnl.ie/4213851

Britain Anti Mayor Balloon People watch as an inflatable caricature balloon of Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan is released over Parliament Square in London Source: Nishat Ahmed via PA Images

CRITICS OF LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan have launched a big balloon caricaturing him in a yellow bikini “in retaliation” for the “Baby Trump” blimp he let fly over Westminster in July.

The stunt was staged by Yanny Bruere, who describes himself as a free speech advocate, and funded through nearly £60,000 (€67,000) in donations on a crowdfunding website.

It follows activists flying a giant balloon depicting US President Donald Trump as an orange nappy-clad baby during demonstrations on 13 July against his visit to Britain.

To the fury of Trump supporters, Khan authorised the flying of the caricature, arguing Londoners had a right to peaceful protest.

Bruere (28) from Northampton, a town 65 miles north of London, confirmed today’s launch was to hit back at the mayor.

“I think a certain amount of respect should be afforded to the leader of the free world and the greatest ally the UK has – the president of America,” he said.

Britain Anti Mayor Balloon Source: Tim Ireland via PA Images

Organisers chose the yellow bikini because Khan ruled in 2016 London’s transport network would not allow adverts which could create body confidence issues following controversy over a protein shake poster featuring a model in a yellow bikini asking “are you beach body ready?”.

A small crowd of supporters and press gathered in Westminster to see the giant inflatable lift off this morning.

It will fly over Parliament Square for two hours.

The mayor said people were welcome to watch the stunt.

“If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini they’re welcome to do so – I don’t really think yellow’s my colour though,” he told ITV News.

© AFP 2018

