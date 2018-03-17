  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's all about sharing experiences': How this sailing group is helping addicts in recovery

Sailing into Wellness helps people with drug and alcohol problems to develop skills and build confidence through sailing each month.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 1:00 PM
19 minutes ago 287 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3900522
James Lyons and Colin Healy
Image: Social Entrepreneurs Ireland
James Lyons and Colin Healy
James Lyons and Colin Healy
Image: Social Entrepreneurs Ireland

“IT HAS REALLY profound positive impacts.”

Sailing into Wellness, an organisation for those with mental health issues and those recovering from addiction was founded as a small pilot project in 2016.

Since then, it has secured funding and support from Social Entreperneurs Ireland, and it now helps dozens with drug and alcohol problems to develop skills and build confidence through sailing each month.

Based in Cork, Sailing into Wellness was established by James Lyons, one of Ireland’s most experienced sail training professionals and Colin Healy from Mallow who overcame addiction and mental health problems through sailing.

“I come from a sailing background and sail training is my profession and passion. I had been working on an ad-hoc basis with guys and girls who have been in addiction recovery for a number of years,” Lyons told TheJournal.ie. 

“The inspiration to develop the stand-alone project was my co-founder, Colin Healy. He comes from an addiction and mental health background, he’s a person who had been through all the services himself. Sailing had a really profound impact on Colin and he wanted to share that with others.”

The pair began working alongside community groups in both Dublin and Cork, Coolmine Therapeutic Centre being an example.

“They’re community groups that work in the recovery sector – addiction recovery or mental health recovery,” Lyons said.

The wellness scheme

Working with the community groups, the sailing group brings groups of up to four participants out on the water with one of the coaches.

Sailing into Wellness offers two phases to its programme.

During the day sailing phase, the groups head out on the water at about 10am and return again at about 4pm. They repeat this for four days.

“It gets them on the water and comfortable on the water,” Lyons said.

The next phase is the Voyage of Recovery. During the voyage, the groups stay out on the water for up to five days.

“It’s a peer-led sailing programme, it’s all about sharing experiences, positive experiences. The framework is the learning to sail, but the actual benefit is far, far beyond the actual sailing itself,” Lyons said.

We had one particular guy who hadn’t left his house in four or five days and he’s slowly back engaging in a community group. For him to actually sit around a table and share a meal with people and share an experience was a very powerful thing.

Social Entrepreneur Awards

Last year, Lyons and Healy won funding for Sailing into Wellness from the Social Entrepreneurs Ireland Awards.

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) is a not-for-profit organisation that supports people with new solutions to Ireland’s social problems.

SEI helps these individuals to increase their impact by providing financial funding along with technical and practical support. Every year, the Social Entrepreneur Awards allows start-ups to apply for funding, and up to eight people are awarded support in the end.

Over the past 13 years, SEI has supported 211 social entrepreneurs.

“It was this time last year we really considered putting in an application. The bit of funding is what attracted us initially and then as we chatted to past awardees we could see there was much longer lasting benefits to the programme,” Lyons said.

Since securing the funding, Lyons said the financial aspect has become quite a minor benefit compared to the other supports his team has received.

“It’s more about the business programme, the mentoring programme and the network to potential funders or clients has been really wide-ranging,” he said.

It has been a very positive experience for us, even the application process and going through the steps has been quite a learning process. Even if you’re not successful, there’s a lot of positives to get out of it.
It’s the act of actually putting your thoughts and your project down on pen and paper that makes all the difference.

Interested candidates can apply for the awards up until next Friday, 23 March, at 5pm and can find out more here.

Read: The new project helping parents develop their kids’ emotional resilience

More: ‘Young people are exhausted’: This new toolkit is tackling sleep deprivation among teenagers

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Met Éireann issues orange snow-ice warning for Sunday along the east coast
58,536  25
2
'A very nice gesture': Mike Pence tells Leo Varadkar that his partner Matt would be welcome in his home
51,046  167
3
'A shambles': Paddy Jackson's barrister criticises police investigation as he makes closing statement
49,619  0
Fora
1
'I hit a crossroads and didn't know what I could do. I had no qualification except entrepreneurship'
578  0
2
After failing to strike a deal, Dublin Airport will re-open bids for a huge hotel joined to T2
393  0
3
'We need to watch out': Fewer tourists think Ireland is good value for money
100  0
The42
1
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
32,556  9
2
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
20,315  23
3
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
19,514  10
DailyEdge.ie
1
Just 5 celebrity couples I am quietly obsessed with
8,496  2
2
Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett both had 'penis facials' to make them look younger
7,573  0
3
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
5,050  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
The 9 at 9: Friday
Mayo man foils petrol station robbery by tackling suspect to the ground
COURTS
Board of management 'knew nothing' about Christian Brothers' plan to sell part of school playing fields
Board of management 'knew nothing' about Christian Brothers' plan to sell part of school playing fields
Two men jailed for punching and kicking a female wheelchair user outside her home
Convicted rapist tried to kill man in front of children but failed as shotgun cartridges were damp
GARDAí
Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Cocaine and cannabis worth €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
DUBLIN
Delays to Dart services in Dublin due to flooding
Delays to Dart services in Dublin due to flooding
'We have waited a long time': Council plans to demolish Ballymun Shopping Centre
Dublin student gets three year suspended sentence after cannabis found in wardrobe

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie