This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Travelling salesman jailed for five years for raping woman while serving suspended sentence

The man denied the offence but was convicted following a trial last July.

By Sarah-Jane Murphy and Jessica Magee Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 8:15 AM
27 minutes ago 3,181 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4296310
Image: Shutterstock/sergign
Image: Shutterstock/sergign

A TRAVELLING SALESMAN from Co Wexford who was serving a suspended sentence for sexual assault when he raped a woman has been jailed for five years.

The 53-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, denied the offence but was convicted following a trial at the Central Criminal Court last July. A jury found him guilty by majority verdict of raping a 24-year-old mother-of-one at a place in Co Cork on August 2, 2015.

In April 2014, just over a year earlier, the man received a two-year suspended sentence at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in August 2011.

Passing sentence on Friday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott condemned the man’s “opportunistic rape” of his employee in what he said was a serious breach of trust.

Victim impact statement

The judge noted the devastating effects of the rape on the young woman’s personal relationships and mental and physical well-being, as outlined in her victim impact report.

“She’s doing her best to live as normal a life as possible, but she lives with the consequences of this in her daily life,” said the judge.

Mr Justice McDermott set a headline sentence of six years but reduced it to five years, noting that imprisonment of the accused would cause hardship to people he supported, including his ageing mother.

He said an aggravating factor was that because the man maintains his innocence and has expressed no remorse, there is no context for rehabilitation to occur.

On completion of his sentence, the man was ordered to undergo two years of Probation Services supervision during which he must access counselling for alcohol and sexual offending and not contact the victim directly or indirectly, through social media or any other way.

The sentence was backdated to 19 July when the man was taken into custody.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said her life would never be the same again. She said although she knows it wasn’t her fault, she asked herself if she could have done anything differently.

“I am in a wonderful relationship now, but if my partner rolls over in bed I am startled,” she said.

She described how she frequently looks over her shoulder and cries uncontrollably but said she is determined to keep moving forward and not allow the man ruin her life.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sarah-Jane Murphy and Jessica Magee

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'No Irish No Gay' Banner removed from Northern Irish motorway
    59,687  91
    2
    		Peter Casey to 'think carefully about whether to continue' in presidential race
    43,024  285
    3
    		Sky plays down suggestion that channels may be pulled in Ireland in event of no-deal Brexit
    32,940  79
    Fora
    1
    		'As two lads out of college, getting premises was tough. The day we got keys, I was scared sh*tless'
    366  0
    2
    		After rolling out year-round Dublin flights, Cypriot airline Cobalt has gone bust
    307  0
    3
    		Delivery outfit Nightline recorded a big hike in sales the year it was bought by UPS
    262  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,772  8
    2
    		Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    16,299  47
    3
    		Donegal confirm Stephen Rochford appointment as coach
    16,230  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Love Island's Dr Alex had a shady response to Georgia and Sam's split...it's The Dredge
    12,013  0
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan thinks the relationship she has with her mam is 'quite unusual'
    8,215  1
    3
    		Love Island's Georgia and Sam are telling VERY different versions of their break up on Instagram
    4,701  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ catch 133 vehicles over the speed limit so far on National Slow Day
    Gardaí catch 133 vehicles over the speed limit so far on National Slow Day
    Gardaí seize cannabis herb worth €325,000 and drug paraphernalia in Sligo
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    EU
    MEP Martina Anderson: 'Theresa May came here with nothing new, nothing credible'
    MEP Martina Anderson: 'Theresa May came here with nothing new, nothing credible'
    'The answer is yes': EU's Michel Barnier says Irish border issue could sink Brexit deal
    Sky plays down suggestion that channels may be pulled in Ireland in event of no-deal Brexit
    SAUDI ARABIA
    Trump says Saudi explanation of death of journalist Khashoggi is credible
    Trump says Saudi explanation of death of journalist Khashoggi is credible
    Saudi Arabia admits missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in 'fistfight' in Turkish consulate
    The disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi: What we know so far
    SIMON COVENEY
    TÃ¡naiste: 'Some in the UK don't seem to get it. Nobody is talking about building a wall'
    Tánaiste: 'Some in the UK don't seem to get it. Nobody is talking about building a wall'
    'He's trying to raise his profile': Tánaiste dubs Casey's campaign as 'irresponsible politics'
    Peter Casey denies racism as he travels to site of Traveller dispute - but says it's not his issue to solve

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie