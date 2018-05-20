  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'She should be getting her first car, not a funeral': Tributes paid to Santa Fe shooting victims

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder.

By AFP Sunday 20 May 2018, 4:18 PM
53 minutes ago 2,276 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4024209
Abigail Adams, right, comforts her friend Hannah Hershey during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday.
Image: Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP/Press Association Images
Abigail Adams, right, comforts her friend Hannah Hershey during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday.
Abigail Adams, right, comforts her friend Hannah Hershey during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday.
Image: Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP/Press Association Images

THE 10 PEOPLE, mostly students, who were shot dead by a teenager at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday, have been named.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been charged with capital murder. A further 13 people were wounded in the attack.

More information has emerged about the victims of the mass shooting, to whom tributes have been paid.

Here’s what we know about the victims to date:

Jared Black, 17

Black had just turned 17 and his birthday party was due to take place yesterday. He enjoyed playing video games, anime and wrestling. He was in his favorite class, art, when he was shot dead.

Shana Fisher, 16

Fisher “was shy and sweet”, the teen’s mother told Texas media. “She had a lot of love in her heart.”

As nervous families awaited news, Candi Thurman wrote on Twitter: “My niece Shana Fisher still hasn’t been found. She was in the art room and some classmates have said she was shot in the leg.”

She later announced Fisher’s death and thanked well-wishers.

“Shana turned 16 on May 9th,” Thurman tweeted. “She should be getting her first car, not a funeral.”

Christian ‘Riley’ Garcia, 15

Garcia enjoyed water skiing and riding jet skis. His death was confirmed by a cousin.

Aaron Kyle McLeod, 15

Mary Baker, reportedly Kyle’s great-aunt, posted on Friday that he was killed in the shooting. Various social media accounts said that he died in his favorite class, art.

Ann Perkins, 64

A substitute teacher, she was known to many as Grandma Perkins. A friend called her a “beloved teacher, family friend and woman”. She reportedly looked forward to retiring.

A GoFundMe page raising money for her funeral said that she “protected her students in her last moments”.

Angelique Ramirez, 15

“Angelique’s smile was contagious and brightened up any room she walked into,” a family friend wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to assist her relatives.

In losing Angelique, her friends and family lost so much.

She was described as “a kind, compassionate and caring individual”.

Sabika Sheikh, 17

A Pakistani exchange student, Sheikh had been due to return to Karachi in the coming weeks in time for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

“I kept calling her and sent her messages on WhatsApp. Never before had my daughter failed to reply,” her father Abdul Aziz told AFP, fighting back tears at his home in the southern port city Karachi, just hours after he and his wife had their worst fears confirmed.

“We are still in a state of denial. It is like a nightmare,” Aziz said.

Chris Stone, 17

“Being a brother was his best job,” Stone’s sister Mercedez told CNN.

Although he was the youngest, he definitely protected his sisters as if he was the oldest. He was always there if someone needed someone to listen or some cheering up.

Stone, a junior at the school, was “adventurous” and “willing to try anything” such as parasailing and jet skiing, Mercedez said.

A friend described him on Twitter as a “sweet and funny boy”.

Cynthia Tisdale, 63

Tisdale, a substitute teacher and longtime paralegal worker, was leading an art class when she was shot dead.

Her adult son Recie Tisdale, a police detective, told the Washington Post that his mother “started substitute teaching because she loved to help children”, not because she needed the money.

Kimberly Vaughan

A GoFundMe page to help Vaughan’s mother described the high school student as a longtime Girl Scout who was “loved by many”.

The teen’s mother, Rhonda Hart, is a member of the US Army. Vaughan is also survived by her brother Tyler.

“Folks-call your damn senators. Call your congressmen,” an upset Hart pleaded on Facebook. “We need GUN CONTROL. WE NEED TO PROTECT OUR KIDS.”

© AFP 2018, with reporting by Órla Ryan 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Hospital staff member sacked for accessing Ed Sheeran data
75,515  27
2
Woodie's is revamping its stores as part of an Apple-inspired reboot
46,763  50
3
Latest referendum polls show the 'Yes' side is ahead
44,560  304
Fora
1
'There is no gym for your face': Tech founder Pat Phelan's million-euro bet on cosmetic clinics
2,199  0
2
Aer Lingus faces the industrial relations watchdog over its lost-property outsourcing
703  0
3
'When you're unemployed, you don’t just lose your job - you become gripped by fear'
118  0
The42
1
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
34,743  111
2
Zidane's son makes costly mistake on debut as Real Madrid throw away two-goal lead
29,031  12
3
How a former Manchester United and Ireland captain died penniless
28,982  16
DailyEdge
1
Which TK Maxx bargain beauty product are you?
4,503  2
2
A little girl from Belfast was absolutely devastated that she wasn't invited to the royal wedding
3,742  1
3
Donald Trump called his wife 'Melanie' on Twitter as he welcomed her home from hospital
3,720  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Driver in Carlow caught doing 176kmph, with no insurance and tests positive for cocaine
Driver in Carlow caught doing 176kmph, with no insurance and tests positive for cocaine
Woman reported missing after incident where 'female pedestrian was forced into car'
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost €30,000 seized by gardaí as proceeds of crime
ABORTION
'Don't let what happened to us happen to other families': Savita's parents back Yes vote
'Don't let what happened to us happen to other families': Savita's parents back Yes vote
Latest referendum polls show the 'Yes' side is ahead
Micheál Martin: 'The argument is that if we legislate for abortion we'll become like England. That's not true. This is Ireland'
OPINION
'I had always found work soul destroying, but had accepted this as the norm'
'I had always found work soul destroying, but had accepted this as the norm'
Column: 'Those who beat the health insurance penalty deadline are at risk of overpaying'
'We're so conditioned to keep quiet. I notice it in myself all the time'
REFERENDUM
What would you like to ask the head of the Referendum Commission?
What would you like to ask the head of the Referendum Commission?
'Callous and sinister' - Anger at white crosses 'symbolising a child's grave' along Letterkenny roads
Leo Varadkar: It's 'only a matter of time' before a woman dies after taking abortion pills unsupervised

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie