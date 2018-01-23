Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for an Oscar for leading actress

IRISH ACTRESS SAOIRSE RonanÂ has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Lady Bird.

The other nominees for Actress in a Leading Role areÂ Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand,Â Margot Robbie andÂ Meryl Streep.

Ronan had previously been nominated four times at both the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, but had come up short on each occasion â€“ until this year.

The 23-year-oldÂ won a Golden Globe for Best ActressÂ in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her role in Lady Bird earlier this month.

TheÂ coming-of-age comedy-drama, directed by Greta Gerwig,Â explores the turbulent relationship between a Californian mother and her daughter.

Crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri â€“ which is directed by Irishman Martin McDonagh â€“ has also been nominated for Best Picture, Original Screenplay, Original Score and Film Editing.

The film won three prizes at the Screen Actors Guild awards this week and had previously triumphed at the Golden Globes.

Irish costume designer Consolata Boyle has also been nominated for costume design for Victoria & Abdul and Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon have been nominated for The Breadwinner in best animated feature.

Here are the Oscar nominations in full for the 90th Academy Awards:

Actress in Leading Role

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Leading Actor

TimothÃ©e Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J.Israel, Esq)

Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Directing

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Mollyâ€™s Game

Mudbound

Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Animation

Dear basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galway

Kong: Skull Island

War for the planet of the Apes

Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Sound Editing & Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Mudbound

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men In Aleppo

Strong Island

Documentary Short

Edith + Eddie

Heaven is a traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(E)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Original SongÂ

Mighty River

Mystery of Love

Remember Me

Stand Up For Something

This Is Me

Hair and Make-up