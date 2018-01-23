  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for an Oscar for leading actress

This is Ronan’s third Oscar nomination.

By Cliodhna Russell Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 1:47 PM
6 hours ago 19,399 Views 61 Comments
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRISH ACTRESS SAOIRSE RonanÂ has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Lady Bird.

The other nominees for Actress in a Leading Role areÂ Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand,Â Margot Robbie andÂ Meryl Streep.

Ronan had previously been nominated four times at both the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, but had come up short on each occasion â€“ until this year.

The 23-year-oldÂ won a Golden Globe for Best ActressÂ in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her role in Lady Bird earlier this month.

TheÂ coming-of-age comedy-drama, directed by Greta Gerwig,Â explores the turbulent relationship between a Californian mother and her daughter.

Crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri â€“ which is directed by Irishman Martin McDonagh â€“ has also been nominated for Best Picture, Original Screenplay, Original Score and Film Editing.

The film won three prizes at the Screen Actors Guild awards this week and had previously triumphed at the Golden Globes.

Irish costume designer Consolata Boyle has also been nominated for costume design for Victoria & Abdul and Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon have been nominated for The Breadwinner in best animated feature.

Here are the Oscar nominations in full for the 90th Academy Awards:

Actress in Leading Role

23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Show Margot Robbie hugging Saoirse Ronan before accepting the award best actress at the Critics' Choice Awards Source: Chris Pizzello

  • Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
  • Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
  • Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
  • Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
  • Meryl Streep (The Post)

Leading Actor

The 75th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Denzel Washington at the 75th Golden Globe Awards Source: SIPA USA via PA Images

  • TimothÃ©e Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
  • Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
  • Denzel Washington (Roman J.Israel, Esq)

Supporting Actress

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Mary J. Blige at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Source: Admedia

  • Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
  • Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
  • Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
  • Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
  • Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Supporting Actor

24th Annual SAG Awards - Show Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson, cast members of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Source: Vince Bucci via PA Images

  • Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
  • Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
  • Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
  • Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
  • Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Best Picture

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Directing

Golden Globes 2018 Nominees Dunkirk (2017) Poster Art Source: ZUMAPRESS.com via PA Images

  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water

Original Screenplay

  • The Big Sick
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay

Molly's Game Premiere - NYC Jessica Chastain attends the Molly's Game premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square Source: Van Tine Dennis/ABACA via PA Images

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Logan
  • Mollyâ€™s Game
  • Mudbound

Animated Feature

Boss Baby Premiere - New York Hiilaria Baldwin reacts as her son Rafael Thomas Baldwin walks out onto the carpet at 'The Boss Baby' Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

Production Design

Darkest Hour Premiere - London Director Joe Wright, Kristin Scott Thomas, Gary Oldman, Lily James and Samuel West attending the Darkest Hour Premiere Source: Ian West via PA Images

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water

Costume Design

19th Costume Designers Guild Awards - Los Angeles Consolata Boyle Source: Admedia via PA Images

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Darkest Hour
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water
  • Victoria & Abdul

Animation

  • Dear basketball
  • Garden Party
  • Lou
  • Negative Space
  • Revolting Rhymes

Original Score

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Stormtroopers during the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, at the Royal Albert Hall, London Source: Matt Crossick via PA Images

  • Dunkirk
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Visual Effects

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Guardians of the Galway
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • War for the planet of the Apes

Film Editing

Academy Awards nominations Sally Hawkins who has been nominated for the best actress Oscar for The Shape of Water Source: Dominic Lipinski

  • Baby Driver
  • Dunkirk
  • I, Tonya
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Sound Editing & Sound Mixing

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049 Photocall - London Source: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment via PA Images

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Darkest Hour
  • Mudbound
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water

Documentary Feature

  • Abacus: Small Enough To Jail
  • Faces Places
  • Icarus
  • Last Men In Aleppo
  • Strong Island

Documentary Short

  • Edith + Eddie
  • Heaven is a traffic Jam on the 405
  • Heroin(E)
  • Knife Skills
  • Traffic Stop

Original SongÂ 

  • Mighty River
  • Mystery of Love
  • Remember Me
  • Stand Up For Something
  • This Is Me

Hair and Make-up

  • Darkest Hour
  • Victoria & Abdul
  • Wonder

Read:Â Oscars introducing strict new envelope rules to prevent another major mix-up>

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

