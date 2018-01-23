Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for an Oscar for leading actress

IRISH ACTRESS SAOIRSE RonanÂ has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Lady Bird.
The other nominees for Actress in a Leading Role areÂ Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand,Â Margot Robbie andÂ Meryl Streep.
Ronan had previously been nominated four times at both the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, but had come up short on each occasion â€“ until this year.
The 23-year-oldÂ won a Golden Globe for Best ActressÂ in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her role in Lady Bird earlier this month.
TheÂ coming-of-age comedy-drama, directed by Greta Gerwig,Â explores the turbulent relationship between a Californian mother and her daughter.
Crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri â€“ which is directed by Irishman Martin McDonagh â€“ has also been nominated for Best Picture, Original Screenplay, Original Score and Film Editing.
The film won three prizes at the Screen Actors Guild awards this week and had previously triumphed at the Golden Globes.
Irish costume designer Consolata Boyle has also been nominated for costume design for Victoria & Abdul and Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon have been nominated for The Breadwinner in best animated feature.
Here are the Oscar nominations in full for the 90th Academy Awards:
Actress in Leading Role
- Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
- Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
- Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
- Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
- Meryl Streep (The Post)
Leading Actor
- TimothÃ©e Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
- Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
- Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
- Denzel Washington (Roman J.Israel, Esq)
Supporting Actress
- Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
- Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
- Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
- Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
- Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Supporting Actor
- Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
- Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
- Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
- Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
- Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Best Picture
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Directing
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
Original Screenplay
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Mollyâ€™s Game
- Mudbound
Animated Feature
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Production Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
Costume Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Animation
- Dear basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Original Score
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Visual Effects
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galway
- Kong: Skull Island
- War for the planet of the Apes
Film Editing
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Sound Editing & Sound Mixing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Cinematography
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Mudbound
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
Documentary Feature
- Abacus: Small Enough To Jail
- Faces Places
- Icarus
- Last Men In Aleppo
- Strong Island
Documentary Short
- Edith + Eddie
- Heaven is a traffic Jam on the 405
- Heroin(E)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
Original SongÂ
- Mighty River
- Mystery of Love
- Remember Me
- Stand Up For Something
- This Is Me
Hair and Make-up
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
