US high school on lockdown after 'tragic shooting' near Washington DC

Great Mills High School says the incident has been “contained”.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 1:02 PM
55 minutes ago 12,711 Views 35 Comments
Local police are at the scene.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

A SCHOOL IN the US State of Maryland has been put on lockdown after a “tragic shooting” this morning.

Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County has said that the incident has been “contained” and that police are at the scene.

“There has been a tragic shooting at Great Mills High School. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff is on the scene and the event is contained,” the school wrote on Facebook.

The school is on lockdown, and we ask that you do not come to the school at this time. Students from Great Mills High School will be transported to a reunification centre and parents or guardians of students from Great Mills High School should report to the Leonardtown High School auditorium for reunification.

The St. Mary’s Sheriff department has confirmed that there is an incident at the school and tweeted that parents should not go to the school.

Police have not provided any information about potential injuries from the incident.

The school is located about an hour southeast of Washington DC.

More to follow

