This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 27 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

State funding for Scouting Ireland suspended after chief scout reinstated

Funding will be suspended as long as the current Board of Directors remains in place.

By Conal Thomas Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 5:48 PM
1 hour ago 9,759 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4257081
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

MINISTER FOR CHILDREN and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone has announced she is suspending state funding for Scouting Ireland. 

The announcement follows the board of Scouting Ireland’s decision to reinstate chief scout Christy McCann to head the organisation’s upcoming extraordinary general meeting. 

McCann is one of four volunteers under investigation over Scouting Ireland’s handling of a 2016 rape allegation. 

Scouting Ireland is one of the country’s largest youth organisations with 50,000 members. 

Speaking today, Zappone said that funding will be suspended for as long as the current Board of Directors remains in place. 

Funding worth €900,000 a year was suspended over the controversy. In June, the minister released an interim €220,000 for three months, following reform commitments.

But following the board’s decision to reinstate McCann, acting chair Annette Byrne said that she can no longer stand behind the current board. 

Four board members, including McCann, were criticised in a report by safeguarding expert Ian Elliott into the 2016 allegation. 

Zappone said today that “it is plainly wrong that any publicly funded youth organisation would be led by directors who do not put the interest and safety of young people to the fore”.

This is a crucial moment for Scouting Ireland. I urge the directors to do the right thing for the future of the organisation and for the future of scouting in this country.

The minister said today that she is considering a state representative to sit on the board of Scouting Ireland.

Acting chair Byrne said that there is a “clear majority” of Scouting Ireland members who want change.

“We’re a safe organisation. The issues that we have are on governance.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man arrested at Dublin Airport for chasing plane onto tarmac after missing his flight
    116,238  98
    2
    		Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    39,383  100
    3
    		Priest reverses controversial 'any Sunday in May or June' Communion plan after backlash
    44,366  53
    Fora
    1
    		'It could jeopardise the brand' – Salad chain Chopped faces closure of its Grafton Street outlet
    3,210  0
    2
    		The Collison brothers' Stripe is now valued at $20bn after another funding round
    224  0
    3
    		PaidAde wants to ease the headache of paperwork for builders and trade workers
    222  0
    The42
    1
    		Hazard's moment of magic sinks Liverpool in first defeat of the season
    41,644  52
    2
    		‘I’ve no regrets about my time in England. I'm 23-years-old, doing a degree in UCD and am a league champion’
    25,159  1
    3
    		Clare dual star signs pro deal with AFLW side Adelaide Crows
    22,171  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Reaction to Chrissy Teigen's 'first-date revelation' proves certain rules cast long shadows
    7,013  5
    2
    		Conor McGregor's UFC press conference got roasted on last night's Gogglebox
    5,117  6
    3
    		Eh, did Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton just make their relationship Instagram official? ... it's The Dredge
    4,512  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Luxury cars, designer watch and â¬145,000 seized following 14 searches related to Dublin gang
    Luxury cars, designer watch and €145,000 seized following 14 searches related to Dublin gang
    Three arrested after machine gun, pistol and ammunition seized in Longford
    Gardaí arrest 18 people in Carlow; 10 people have been charged
    COURTS
    Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court
    Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    GARDAí
    Staff return to mail centre after two people report skin irritation
    Staff return to mail centre after two people report skin irritation
    Man arrested at Dublin Airport for chasing plane onto tarmac after missing his flight
    Two injured in separate stabbing and iron bar attacks in Laois and Wexford
    DUBLIN
    The national average rent is now almost â¬1,100 per month
    The national average rent is now almost €1,100 per month
    Higgins says he is 'totally open' to transparency in the President's expenses, says he feels fitter than in 2011
    An insider guide to the most delicious vegan food in Dublin - from burgers to buddha bowls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie