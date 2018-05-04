Sean Canney quits the Independent Alliance

GALWAY EAST TD Sean Canney has this morning announced that he is leaving the Independent Alliance.

In a statement, Canney said that he informed his colleagues of his decision this morning and that he will still support the Government on budgetary matters.

He said: “I have today informed my Independent Alliance colleagues that I am leaving the group. I wish the Independent Alliance all the best in the future.

“I confirm that I will continue to support the Government on issues of confidence and budgetary matters.

“National issues such as Brexit are a threat to our country. I believe that we will need to work collectively to protect Ireland’s interests. Other areas of concern are housing, health services and flooding and the increasing challenges faced by small family farmers and rural dwellers.”

Last week, it was reported that Canney and Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran had been having an argument about who gets to be minister.

In order for the Independent Alliance to go into government with Fine Gael, they had a wish-list of items they wanted before they signed on the dotted line.

This included that they would get a certain number of jobs. A deal was done over the role of the Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, whereby it was decided the role would alternate between two members of the IA.

It’s understood the Canney and Boxer Moran flipped a coin to decide who would take up the first stint.

Canney was appointed to the role for the first year of the minority government and then Boxer Moran took over a year later.

A row developed over who would get the third year.