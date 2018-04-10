  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens

Dunne opposes the application.

By Aodhan O Faolain Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 8:09 PM
48 minutes ago 1,946 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3951059
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

AN APPLICATION TO extend businessman Sean Dunne’s Irish bankruptcy due to alleged non cooperation has opened before the High Court.

At the High Court today lawyers acting for the the Official Assignee (OA) in Bankruptcy Mr Chris Lehane, the official in charge of the administration of Mr Dunne’s estate, said the extension was being sought on several grounds, including his failure to provide information on assets allegedly under his control at the time he was adjudicated a bankrupt.

Opening the application, which is opposed by the businessman who denies not co-operating with the OA, Mark Sanfey SC for Mr Lehane said Mr Dunne did not co-operate with his client between 2013 to early 2016.

Counsel said the lack of co-operation included a failure by Mr Dunne to provide the OA with his address and a failure to provide Mr Lehane with information and explanations concerning assets Mr Dunne “either owned or ostensibly controlled at the time of his adjudication.”

Some of these assets it has been claimed are not owned by Mr Dunne but by members of his family or held in trusts and are not part of the bankrupt’s estate.

It is also claimed Mr Dunne did not attend for interview with the OA, which he was required to do, until early 2016.

Mr Dunne’s Irish bankruptcy, was due to expire July 2016 , but has been extended pending the outcome of the full hearing concerning whether any extension, which can be for a maximum five years, should be granted.

Ulster Bank petitioned the High Court in February 2013 to have Mr Dunne adjudicated bankrupt here over default on some €164m loans.

The following month, Mr Dunne filed for bankruptcy in Connecticut, US, when he claimed to have debts of $1bn and assets of $55m.

In May 2016 Mr Lehane initiated the bankruptcy extension application due to Mr Dunne’s alleged non-coperation,

Mr Dunne, represented by Barra McGrory QC, denies the allegations he has failed to co-operate and has opposed the application to have his bankruptcy extended..

Several parties involved in the case are to be cross examined on sworn statements provided to the court.

The first witness to take the stand was US lawyer Mr Timothy Miltenberger, the lawyer acting for the “Chapter 7″ trustee dealing with Mr Dunne’s US bankruptcy.

Under cross examination from Mr McGrory Mr Miltenberger said Mr Dunne had not fully co-operated with his client.

When it was put to him by counsel that attempts were made to keep Mr Dunne in bankruptcy Mr Miltenberger said he had written to the OA’s lawyers in November 2016 expressing his client’s fears Mr Dunne might not co-operate with the US trustee if the businessman was discharged from his Irish bankruptcy.

The lack of co-operation was in relation to US court proceedings against other parties arising out of the bankruptcy, although it was accepted Mr Dunne himself is not a party to those proceedings.

Both Mr Lehane and Mr Dunne are due to be cross examined during the hearing,

The application, being heard by Ms Justice Caroline Costello continues. and is expected to last for several days.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Most Irish people don't want to see Jackson and Olding back in international panel
54,778  0
2
Dublin dad says family holiday in jeopardy due to 'misinformation' and delays getting baby's passport
54,602  73
3
People have been queuing in the rain for houses in Dublin since Monday morning - they go on sale on Friday
53,029  132
Fora
1
'I can't see past spelling mistakes on CVs - it's a simple way to cost yourself a job'
188  0
2
A Newry-based sports data firm has struck up a 'huge' deal with Brazil's football team
161  0
3
Charlie Sheen helped boost bookings at Hostelworld last year
103  0
The42
1
'We were on a replay and missed a goal': Why TG4 made the call to introduce new in-game feature
35,796  19
2
Gaelic football should be called 'fistball' and the Super 8s are 'a money-making racket'
25,408  49
3
LIVE: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
24,983  45
DailyEdge.ie
1
Just 15 of the best things you can get on Groupon right now
6,198  3
2
Kim K went paddleboarding this week, so people are making jokes about her looking for her lost earring
5,842  1
3
Beauty Q: Do you use fake tan regularly?
5,042  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
NORTHERN IRELAND
'The Good Friday Agreement was politics that worked because people stopped behaving like politicians'
'The Good Friday Agreement was politics that worked because people stopped behaving like politicians'
Bill Clinton on sleepless nights in 1998, Bertie trying to keep him up till dawn and Northern Ireland's similarities with Black Panther
Bill Clinton warns political stalemate could result in the North going 'back into the hell of the Troubles'
DUBLIN
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Gardaí looking for dashcam footage after garda dragged by jeep
Men charged with robbery after gardaí spot them jumping into a car outside Dublin shop
COURT
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
Cosby paid €2.7 million to former employee who accused him of sexual assault, retrial hears
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie