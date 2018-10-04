This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system

Nokia Ireland initiated proceedings alleging Clyde Real Estate Blanchardstown was in breach of a lease agreement.

By Aodhan O Faolain Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 4:22 PM
20 minutes ago 1,209 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4268756
Image: Mark Stedman
Image: Mark Stedman

A DISPUTE BETWEEN a property company of presidential candidate Sean Gallagher and Nokia Ireland over heating and cooling systems for a Dublin premises has come before the High Court.

Counsel for Nokia told the court on Thursday Mr Gallagher had in an email threatened to close down the premises if the dispute went to court.

Gallagher has insisted he made no “threat” and was merely outlining the factual situation on the ground in that architects and builders had made it clear, if an injunction threat was holding up works, they would move on to other projects.

He said that would mean fire safety issues in the building would not be remedied, it could not be safely occupied as a result and would have to be closed.

Mr Justice Tony O’Connor said he “really encouraged” the sides to sit down together to address “quite a serious situation”.

The dispute concerns the provision of heating and air conditioning systems at a building in Blanchardstown owned by Clyde Real Estate Blanchardstown Ltd, of which Gallagher is CEO, and where the tenant is Nokia Ireland Ltd.

About 100 employees work there and Nokia says they had complained about excessively hot and cold temperatures.

Nokia initiated proceedings last June claiming Clyde was in breach of a lease agreement of March 2015 and was required to provide heating, ventilating and air conditioning services in line with the terms of the lease.

Pending hearing of the case, Nokia sought injunctions preventing Clyde closing down, demolishing or decommissioning a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) plant.

Clyde did not dispute that, as a landlord, it was required to provide HVAC plant to serve the Nokia premises but it has argued, on a proper construction of the lease agreement, the electricity and gas consumed in operating a HVAC system was the responsibility of Nokia as a tenant.

Clyde has claimed the HVAC plant at issue is “obsolete”, beyond its working life,“hugely problematic”, time-consuming and expensive to repair and maintain.

The plant must be replaced with a suitable alternative and Clyde had been endeavouring to do for some time, it said.

The matter had been adjourned after Clyde provided undertakings which it said reflected its obligations under the lease.

In court on Thursday, Imogen McGrath BL, for Nokia, said temperatures had soared to 27 degrees last June and that presented considerable issues for the employees.

Conditions were such that Nokia had health and safety concerns for those working in the building, she said.

She said after Nokia informed the landlord that failure to rectify the situation would result in court proceedings, the defendant had “threatened to close down and demolish the premises if the matter went to court.”

McGrath said an offer had been made to put in a new HVAC system next January but that was “not sufficient” from Nokia’s perspective and the system needed to be replaced much sooner than that.

There were concerns about working in the building when temperatures drop as winter approaches, she added.

The research works at the premises are dependent on appropriate temperatures being maintained, Nokia claims.

John Freeman BL, for Clyde, said this was a landlord and tenant dispute at a commercial premises.

Nokia was essentially seeking to compel Clyde to operate an “obsolete” system, Nokia itself had admitted two years ago the system was obsolete and now it wanted Clyde to operate it, he added.

Mr Justice O’Connor said this was “quite a serious situation” and the heating system issues raised required to be investigated. He “really encouraged” the parties to sit down together, he said.

The judge made directions for exchange of legal documents and fixed 27 November to hear the injunction application.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		How I Spend My Money: An editor on €41,000 trying to save for a deposit
    40,581  55
    2
    		Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September
    35,137  13
    3
    		'Don't call me love': Judge reprimands claimant over his language
    34,991  0
    Fora
    1
    		'I wish I was more patient - I want everything done yesterday'
    223  0
    2
    		Dublin Port's move to introduce random drug testing for veteran staff has been slapped down
    178  0
    3
    		Freelancer marketplace Advisable has sealed €1m from some big-name Irish investors
    172  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Napoli v Liverpool and Tottenham v Barcelona, Champions League
    41,026  23
    2
    		Nurmagomedov's ability to implement gameplan can tip balance in his favour
    25,381  35
    3
    		Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    21,351  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The cultural differences between Jamie Dornan and Ellen became clear when he spoke about his daughter's disco party
    16,958  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think people queuing for Krispy Kreme are out of their minds?
    4,555  1
    3
    		'She's the greatest acting talent I've ever worked with': Brian Dennehy is obsessed with Saoirse Ronan
    4,474  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Irish surgeon accused of fraud suggested staff on his estate involved in burglary
    Irish surgeon accused of fraud suggested staff on his estate involved in burglary
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    Dublin man who groped woman as she slept at house party jailed for 11 months
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September
    Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    This woman has been missing from Kildare since Friday
    DUBLIN
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over â¬60m
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over €60m
    How I Spend My Money: An editor on €41,000 trying to save for a deposit
    'We're conning our young people': Thousands take part in Raise the Roof protest
    SEXUAL ASSAULT
    Trump slammed by Republican colleagues after mocking Kavanaugh accuser
    Trump slammed by Republican colleagues after mocking Kavanaugh accuser
    'I firmly deny the accusations' - Ronaldo releases statement addressing rape claim
    Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie