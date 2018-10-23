This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Seán Gallagher has said he will take part in all remaining Áras debates

Gallagher had previously said that he wouldn’t take part in any debate that didn’t feature all candidates.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 12:33 PM
57 minutes ago 4,191 Views 23 Comments
PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SEÁN Gallagher has said that he’s changed his mind, and will take part in the Virgin Media presidential debate on Wednesday.

Gallagher had previously said that he wouldn’t take part in any debate that didn’t feature all candidates. On the Claire Byrne Show, Michael D Higgins refusing to appear due to scheduling conflicts, which led to Gallagher declining to take part.

A Virgin Media debate last Thursday was the first featuring all six candidates; another debate featuring all six will take place on RTÉ’s Prime Time tonight.

The final TV debate before Friday’s presidential election will be on Virgin Media’s Tonight Show. Despite Michael D Higgins declining to appear on this final debate, Gallagher has said he’s changed his mind and will appear on the show.

Following our national canvass weekend we have received thousands of messages of support.

“I am very grateful for this support and having listened to all your comments I can confirm that I am taking part in all the remaining debates.”

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

