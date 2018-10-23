Seán Gallagher has said he will take part in all remaining Áras debates

Following our national canvass weekend we have received thousands of messages of support.

I am very grateful for this support and having listened to all your comments I can confirm that I am taking part in all the remaining debates. #TimeforChange #Aras18 #sean4president pic.twitter.com/54uU2uG0yd — Seán Gallagher (@seangallagher1) October 23, 2018 Source: Seán Gallagher /Twitter

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SEÁN Gallagher has said that he’s changed his mind, and will take part in the Virgin Media presidential debate on Wednesday.

Gallagher had previously said that he wouldn’t take part in any debate that didn’t feature all candidates. On the Claire Byrne Show, Michael D Higgins refusing to appear due to scheduling conflicts, which led to Gallagher declining to take part.

A Virgin Media debate last Thursday was the first featuring all six candidates; another debate featuring all six will take place on RTÉ’s Prime Time tonight.

The final TV debate before Friday’s presidential election will be on Virgin Media’s Tonight Show. Despite Michael D Higgins declining to appear on this final debate, Gallagher has said he’s changed his mind and will appear on the show.

