  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 8 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Where does the sale of the Sean McDermott St Magdalene Laundry stand?

A consultation process with 150 Magdalene survivors is to take place on the 5 and 6 June.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,887 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3941031

THE SALE OF the old Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street is to continue while consultations continue with survivors groups on how they would like the buildings to be used.

Magdalene Laundry site Source: Dublin City Council

Japanese hotel chain Toyoko Inn is the preferred bidder for the site - it plans to build a 35o-bed hotel with a meeting room, restaurant and bar; 140 studio apartments; 10 residential units and a car park.

It also plans to convert the chapel into a gallery or an event centre, a community centre to the rear of the portico; and a supermarket.

Councillor Gary Gannon said that there isn’t a Magdalene Laundry like it that’s still in the possession of the State, and shouldn’t be sold off for private interest.

The plans to sell the site do include, however, a provision for a memorial on the site of the former laundry. In order to pinpoint the type of commemoration survivors would like for the former sites of institutional abuse, Dublin City Council is helping organise a two-day conference of around 150 survivors in June.

Magdalene Laundries were institutions run by the Catholic Church, which took in ‘fallen women’ (eg, women who became pregnant out of wedlock). The nuns would give the women manual labour to do, and many survivors reported that they were cruelly and brutally treated during their time there.

Women have reported that they were beaten, put into solitary confinement, their hair cut, threatened, and verbally abused.

Often it would be women’s families who would admit them, and the Laundries received State sponsorship to run the institutions.

9525 Magdalene laundrie_90521513 The Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

In previous interviews, survivors wishes on what to do with the site on Sean McDermott Street ranged from burning the site to the ground, to placing a garden with a fountain to the side of the site.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Dublin City Council said that the sale process would continue while the consultation with Magdalene survivors was ongoing.

It’s estimated that the value of the sale would be €14.5 million, and that the majority of the proceeds would go towards the refurbishment of a former school building on Rutland Street.

It said that councillors would vote on the sale of the site during a meeting in May.

The proposal, as we have already indicated, will include a commitment for a suitable memorial on the redeveloped site.
If the disposal is approved it will take at least 12 months for the developer to get full Planning Permission and to prepare the site for development.

“This would allow sufficient time for consultation with all the interested parties,” it said.

Dublin City Council said it would also consult with the local community on the development.

“The ultimate development on the site will be subject to a signed development agreement between Dublin City Council and the developer which will include a suitable memorial on which the survivor groups would have an input.”

As part of construction efforts to date, no evidence of any burials have been found at this site, but Dublin City Council said that all stages of construction will be monitored by a conservationist.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: Who would make the better President of Ireland?
67,556  169
2
Body of missing Tipperary man found
59,549  7
3
Three dead and up to 20 injured after vehicle ploughs into crowd in Germany
57,802  262
Fora
1
Here's a handy way to build trust in the wake of Europe's strict data protection rules
115  0
2
Tourism bigwigs want to entice more big-spending execs from North America
94  0
3
Dunnes has forced Blanchardstown centre to scale back its latest development plans
30  0
The42
1
The UFC has released its backstage footage of the Conor McGregor bus incident
58,807  0
2
As it happened: Man City vs Man United, Premier League
46,921  91
3
'The bigger picture is that things got a bit ugly and they shouldn’t have'
42,334  24
DailyEdge.ie
1
5 uncommon PMS symptoms can create absolute havoc on your life
7,592  4
2
Kate Hudson says she announced her pregnancy because trying to hide it was too tough
6,693  0
3
Niall Horan, Colin Farrell, and Vogue Williams... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,276  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Three more arrests in Limerick burglary crackdown after garda pursuit
Three more arrests in Limerick burglary crackdown after garda pursuit
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
DUBLIN
Where does the sale of the Sean McDermott St Magdalene Laundry stand?
Where does the sale of the Sean McDermott St Magdalene Laundry stand?
Cuisine de France maker overturns payout for worker accused of showing up drunk
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
RUSSIA
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal 'improving rapidly' after Salisbury poisoning
The pets of Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury are dead - UK government
COURT
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court
Woman who pretended to be widow of Grenfell Tower victim jailed for four years
Exiled former Catalan leader freed on bail by German court

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie