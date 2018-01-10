  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 10 January, 2018
Trump's former press secretary Sean Spicer to appear live on the Late Late this Friday

He’s going to explain why he jumped ship.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 10:24 AM
13 hours ago 17,813 Views 86 Comments
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FORMER WHITE HOUSE press secretary Sean Spicer is set to appear live on the Late Late Show this Friday.

The controversial advisor, who lasted six months in the job, will be questioned over what it was like to work with Trump and his administration.

An RTÉ spokesman confirmed this morning that the interview will be live and not pre-recorded.

Spicer, who resigned in July, became known for defending US President Donald Trump’s positions (and the wording of tweets) even when they were massively controversial.

Among the most notable was his claim that Trump’s inauguration crowd represented “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period” – a statement that was widely ridiculed.

He also gained notoriety through comedian Melissa McCarthy’s impersonations of him on Saturday Night Live.

It was widely reported that Spicer resigned in protest after Anthony Scaramucci was hired as the White House communications director.

Spicer is expected to give his view on the embarrassing revelations in Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury and why he believes they may not be entirely accurate.

Late Late host Ryan Tubridy said: “Donald Trump’s presidency is one of the most fascinating and extraordinary things to happen in our lifetime. Sean Spicer was right there watching it all in a front row seat.

“I am really looking forward to getting his first-hand account of what it was like to be there in that White House with the world’s media watching and his insights into what’s really going on in Trumpland.”

Read: Three months after Trump snub, Sean Spicer finally gets to meet the Pope >

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (86)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
