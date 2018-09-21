This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 21 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Confusion and conflicts of interest' found among agencies who oversee Irish search and rescue operations

The review was commissioned following the fatal crash of Rescue 116 last year.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 21 Sep 2018, 1:13 PM
1 hour ago 3,952 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4247813
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell

A REVIEW INTO Irish search and rescue operations has found “several sources of confusion” and potential conflicts of interest among the agencies who oversee them.

The review, published today, was commissioned on foot of a recommendation by the Irish Air Accident Investigation Unit following the fatal crash of Rescue 116 last year.

Four people, including Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormbsy and winch man Ciaran Smith, were killed on the mission after the helicopter they were travelling in crashed at Blackrock Island in Co Mayo.

The review, which was carried out by international experts, did not investigate the specific circumstances surrounding the crash and did not link its findings to the accident.

It found that the Irish Aviation Authority is designated as the “competent authority” in Ireland for overseeing European Commission regulations, but that the Safety Regulation Division is designated as Ireland’s supervisory authority under the Single European Sky initiative.

“This creates potential confusion about who is responsible for the safety oversight of the entities involved in the delivery of SAR aviation services,” the report says.

Clear and unambiguous

The report made 12 recommendations into how search and rescue operations should be carried out in Ireland, including that the IAA should be assigned with responsibility for legal and safety oversight of civil aviation search and rescue activities.

It also recommended that the IAA developed “clear and unambiguous” search and rescue regulatory material appropriate to the scale of the national aviation system, and to identify the resources required to develop and implement that material.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross, who appointed the review team in May, said he fully accepted the findings and recommendations of the review.

In a statement, he said: “I have instructed that all necessary steps be taken without delay to ensure speedy implementation of all of the recommendations.

“As the report explains, search and rescue oversight and regulation is a complex matter, and international regulation is still endeavouring to keep pace with practice on the ground.

“However, we now have an opportunity in Ireland – and a blueprint – to make meaningful improvement to our current oversight structures, and in doing so set a benchmark for other jurisdictions.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Teachers avoid jail after 'ugly' brawl at Dublin pub
    50,655  54
    2
    		'A beautiful son' - tributes paid to man and woman who lost their lives in separate accidents during Storm Ali
    41,135  2
    3
    		Four people die, including suspect, following shooting in Maryland in the US
    37,188  29
    Fora
    1
    		Coca-Cola has been told to pay 'winding down' fees to sacked Kildare workers
    1,172  0
    2
    		Fingal is worried about 'substandard' elements of a 600-home scheme in Dublin's new suburb
    512  0
    3
    		SuperValu's owner is buying upmarket grocer Donnybrook Fair
    388  0
    The42
    1
    		Conor McGregor signs 6-fight UFC deal, Dana White confirms
    37,302  124
    2
    		McGregor and Khabib come face to face in presser that resembles bad sitcom with no laugh track
    36,523  81
    3
    		‘I had to hand over my home... But I would walk up to Tallaght Stadium, and it would all be forgotten about’
    29,813  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Guys We F*cked hosts accept criticism amid accusations that they 'fetishised black men'
    5,947  2
    2
    		Two creative and affordable ways to make your bedroom cosy for Autumn
    5,595  1
    3
    		Jameela Jamil's Twitter plea reminds us of the importance of language in self-perception
    3,506  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    'They sound like bangs': GardaÃ­ investigating reports of shots fired in Cork
    'They sound like bangs': Gardaí investigating reports of shots fired in Cork
    Gardaí urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    DUBLIN
    Transport Minister Shane Ross criticised for stating that BusConnects 'isn't under his remit'
    Transport Minister Shane Ross criticised for stating that BusConnects 'isn't under his remit'
    Gardaí investigating early-morning collision between taxi and cyclist in Dublin
    A driverless public transport vehicle is to take to the streets of Dublin for the first time today
    CORK
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events
    'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    IRELAND
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Famine film Black 47 has made over €1 million at the Irish box office
    Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie