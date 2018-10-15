This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 15 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda Sergeant awarded €8,000 after years of harassment and false accusations

The Sergeant was transferred from Dublin to Cork as a result of the torment.

By Ray Managh Monday 15 Oct 2018, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 10,522 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4287110

A GARDA SERGEANT, who was for several years harassed and intimidated by false claims posted about him on the internet, was awarded €8,000 damages at a Garda Compensation hearing in the High Court today.

Justice Michael Twomey said the damages related to personal injuries suffered by Sergeant Conor Gilmartin as a result of the internet posts and were not in relation to damages for injury to character.

When Judge Twomey asked Sergeant Gilmartin if he had considered suing 57-year-old architect Sean Carraher for defamation of character, Sergeant Gilmartin said he could not afford to and his representative body, the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, had refused to fund such a claim.

Sgt Gilmartin, who was transferred from Shankill in Co Dublin to a station in Co Cork as a result of phone calls and on-line harassment by Carraher, told his counsel, Francis McGagh, that he had been accused of being ”evil” and “corrupt.”

He said Carraher, of Stradbrook Hill, Blackrock, Co Dublin, who he believed to be now living on social welfare payments, had been jailed for five years for harassment of him between the years of 2009 and 2011.

Judge Patrick McCartan, sentencing Carraher in 2016, said he had all the attributes of a bully and had made allegations against Sgt Gilmartin without one whit of evidence to support them.

Sgt Gilmartin, now living in Cloyne, Co Cork, told McGagh, who appeared with Kiera O’Reilly of Keans Solicitors, that allegations by Carraher to the Garda Ombudsman Commission about him had been rejected.

He said allegations to the HSE about him having been involved in child abuse had been found to be false and baseless.

Gilmartin told Judge Twomey that he had been harassed, bullied and defamed by Carraher and although, through his own efforts, he had more than 50 posts taken down off Google and Facebook some still remained to be read by his children and others in years to come.

He told the court that the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors had invited him to address its annual convention this year on the basis that the problem of cyber bullying of members of the garda síochána was on the increase.

He said he had taken numerous sessions of counselling and had been told by a psychiatrist that he suffered from adjustment disorder consisting of a mixed anxiety and depressive reaction to the false and vexatious allegations put up on internet about him.

Judge Twomey said that in May 2010 Sgt Gilmartin had been made aware of false statements about him to the effect that he was evil and corrupt and unfaithful to his wife. He had attended a psychiatrist in June 2011 who had found he suffered with Adjustment Disorder which had not required clinical intervention.

He said the court was awarding damages solely in relation to personal injuries and not in relation to defamation of character.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting their first child
    68,737  50
    2
    		'My mother was tied to the bed and when she couldn't push, one of the nuns sat on her chest'
    50,626  20
    3
    		Quiz: How well do you know these landmark Irish buildings?
    49,108  15
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think there's too much focus on college degrees at the expense of trades?
    247  0
    2
    		Greencore has agreed to sell its troublesome US wing in a 'surprise' billion-dollar deal
    142  0
    The42
    1
    		'Boredom leads to a lot of things and we ended up going to the pub and wasting ourselves'
    36,957  7
    2
    		'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    32,402  12
    3
    		'I understand that I'm more expendable... you want to be selfless towards the team'
    24,729  29
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pink might have predicted Kanye West would act the gowl nine years ago
    8,021  3
    2
    		'Kehlani's pregnancy announcement doesn't give you a free pass to be bi-phobic'
    6,877  4
    3
    		A look back at some of the questionable things Pete Davidson said over the course of his relationship with Ariana
    6,440  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Garda Sergeant awarded â¬8,000 after years of harassment and false accusations
    Garda Sergeant awarded €8,000 after years of harassment and false accusations
    Missing 61-year-old man found 'safe and well'
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor files retirement request in the wake of Disclosures Tribunal
    DUBLIN
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    OPINION
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Why I travelled home to vote in favour of adding 'North' to Macedonia's name
    Do dangerous minds rule the world?
    HOMELESSNESS
    Rough sleeping banned in Hungary as new homelessness law comes into force
    Rough sleeping banned in Hungary as new homelessness law comes into force
    'A detrimental impact on children': 19 babies born into a homeless charity's services last year
    'He chose to die at home. The hostel was his home': Lynn Ruane on hidden health problems in homelessness

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie