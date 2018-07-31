Seven-year-old girl gets sexist road sign changed

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD GIRL who asked New Zealand’s Transport Agency to change a road sign she found sexist, has had her request granted.

The NZTA said it will change the sign which says “Linemen” to “Line crew” after it received a letter from Zoe Carew.

Zoe wrote to the NZ Transport Authority asking it to change its sign to be more inclusive to women.

NZTA tweeted to commend Zoe and said that “great ideas can come from anyone”.

We were happy to take Zoe’s suggestion on board, because great ideas can come from anyone, including seven-year-olds! Good on you, Zoe! https://t.co/CanSuHBNXN — NZTA News (@nzta_news) July 30, 2018 Source: NZTA News /Twitter

In a letter to NZTA, Zoe said she was on her way to visit her grandparents when she saw a warning sign that said “Linemen”.

After a discussion with her dad about how women can be Line workers too, Zoe decided to ask the NZTA to change the sign to “line workers instead or something else correct and fair like that”.

In a response letter, The NZTA commended Zoe for taking action but said her suggestion of “line workers” would mean it would have to increase the size of the signs.

The transport agency said that new signs will replace the old ones to say “Line crew” in due course.