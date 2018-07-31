This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Seven-year-old girl gets sexist road sign changed

The New Zealand Transport Authority has agreed to change the road sign from “Linemen” to “Line crew”.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 11:00 PM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/WEB-DESIGN
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/WEB-DESIGN

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD GIRL who asked New Zealand’s Transport Agency to change a road sign she found sexist, has had her request granted.

The NZTA said it will change the sign which says “Linemen” to “Line crew” after it received a letter from Zoe Carew.

Zoe wrote to the NZ Transport Authority asking it to change its sign to be more inclusive to women.

NZTA tweeted to commend Zoe and said that “great ideas can come from anyone”.

In a letter to NZTA, Zoe said she was on her way to visit her grandparents when she saw a warning sign that said “Linemen”.

After a discussion with her dad about how women can be Line workers too, Zoe decided to ask the NZTA to change the sign to “line workers instead or something else correct and fair like that”.

In a response letter, The NZTA commended Zoe for taking action but said her suggestion of “line workers” would mean it would have to increase the size of the signs.

The transport agency said that new signs will replace the old ones to say “Line crew” in due course.

