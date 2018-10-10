This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Retraumatising and stigmatising': One in Four's annual report hits out at handling of sexual abuse trials

The organisation found that it supported 31 clients through a criminal trial in 2017.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 6:00 AM
47 minutes ago 535 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4276821
Image: Shutterstock/all_about_people
Image: Shutterstock/all_about_people

SEX ABUSE SURVIVOR charity One In Four said more must be done to make sure victims of abuse are protected in the criminal justice system so convictions of offenders can take place. 

The organisation this morning launched its annual report and found that it supported 31 clients through a criminal trial in 2017 and said that most survivors of child sexual abuse felt demeaned and humiliated regardless of the verdict.

Some of its headline findings included: 

  • 31% of sex offenders attending the One in Four Phoenix Programme had abused more than 1 child
  • Of the 150 new clients they met in 2017, 35 had attempted suicide before they met them, yet our waiting list is currently closed
  • It made 90 child protection notification to Tusla in 2017

In 2017, One in Four supported 38 clients whose cases went to trial. Seven concerned mentions in the District Court and 31 went to trial in the Circuit or Central Criminal Courts. Of the 31, there were 5 guilty pleas, 11 guilty verdicts and eight not guilty verdicts. Four cases are ongoing.

Executive Director Maeve Lewis said: “We estimate that fewer than 5% of child sex offenders are ever prosecuted for their crimes. This is partly because most victims of sexual crimes are afraid to engage with the criminal justice system. They are afraid of not being believed, afraid of the fallout in their families and communities but most especially they are afraid of the criminal trial.

Many of our clients met a sensitive and professional response when making a statement to the Gardaí but unfortunately others felt shamed and doubted, usually because they were dealing with a young, inexperienced investigating officer. We welcome the rollout of the specialist Protective Service Units across the country which we hope will address these challenges.

One in Four said that all the people it supported in 2017 described the trial process as “re-traumatising and degrading”.

“Trials of sexual offences are different from other trials. There is often no forensic evidence or witnesses and everything hinges on the credibility of the witness. Defence barristers use cross-examination not only to challenge the complainant’s account but also their behaviour, character and history in an effort to undermine the reliability of their version of events. Regardless of the verdict, almost all our clients stated that if they had known the ordeal they were facing, they would never have made a complaint in the first place.”

Last year, One in Four provided counselling to 167 adult survivors and to 53 family members, a total of 2,814 counselling hours. They met 150 people for a first assessment, of whom 35 had attempted suicide before they met them. The waiting list for counselling in 2017 was on average seven months. At present its waiting list is closed.

Its advocacy officers supported 646 people to engage with the criminal justice system, to make child protection notifications and with other practical issues.

Sex Offenders: The Phoenix Programme

In 2017, it worked with 54 sex offenders and 23 of their family members on the Phoenix Programme.

  • 35% had abused a child in their own family
  • 35% had downloaded and shared images of child sexual abuse
  • 26% had abused child known to them in their communities
  • 31% had abused more than one child

Lewis added: “Working with sex offenders and their families is a core child protection strategy. Helping sex offenders understand the pathways that led them to harm a child is the key to prevention and to keep the next generation safe. We liaise very closely and effectively with Tusla child protection teams and the Gardaí in this work.

“We are the only agency that works with both convicted and non-convicted sex offenders. People are travelling from all over the country to attend the Phoenix Programme showing that this programme needs to be rolled out nationally. Unfortunately we now have a waiting list for the Phoenix Programme. Can it be right that men who wish to stop abusing children cannot get a place on an intervention programme due to lack of resources?” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Budget 2019: Here are the main points you need to know
    125,709  138
    2
    		Met Éireann warns of 'ferocious looking beast' as storm expected to hit overnight on Thursday
    80,458  28
    3
    		As it happened: Government unveils Budget 2019
    66,080  57
    Fora
    1
    		'A black day for Irish tourism': Restaurants have called for Shane Ross's head
    1,036  0
    2
    		Budget 2019: These are all of the key developments as they happened
    729  0
    3
    		'We once ordered too little stock to meet demand. People were asking if we were closing down'
    362  0
    The42
    1
    		'We need to protect and respect a player’s right to medical confidentiality'
    36,224  70
    2
    		'One-punch fatality' a prospect with the current run of GAA club match violence
    32,852  55
    3
    		'I'd tell Harry that I don't agree with that. You'd have to put a gun to my head for me to not show up'
    19,734  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rebecca Humphries says Seann Walsh branded her 'a psycho' when she questioned his behaviour
    6,790  1
    2
    		Busy Philipps said James Franco 'threw her flat on her back' while filming Freaks and Geeks... it's The Dredge
    5,425  0
    3
    		The #WhenIWas hashtag is a snapshot into the lived experience of millions of girls
    4,639  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    Most people want cost of cigarettes increased by fiver to fund cancer treatments
    GARDAí
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Gardaí to recruit 800 new officers with €60 million funding increase
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school
    DUBLIN
    Man banned from driving after leaving man with life-changing injuries
    Man banned from driving after leaving man with life-changing injuries
    Man killed after row over who owned can of drink, court hears
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    CORK
    Cash and gold coins found during search over â¬3.5 million fraudulent claims
    Cash and gold coins found during search over €3.5 million fraudulent claims
    Cork local investigated over hacking of council's parking app
    Gardaí arrest woman (40s) in connection with Macroom stabbing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie