Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
Tributes paid to former TD and 'gentle giant' Seymour Crawford who has died aged 74

Crawford served on Monaghan County Council and as a TD for Cavan-Monaghan for almost 20 years.

By Sean Murray Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 2:40 PM
18 minutes ago 1,444 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4297795
File photo. Seymour Crawford in 1998.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Seymour Crawford in 1998.
File photo. Seymour Crawford in 1998.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

FORMER AND CURRENT members of the Oireachtas have led tributes to former TD Seymour Crawford, who has died at the age of 74.

Crawford represented the Cavan-Monaghan constituency from 1992 until 2011, and had served for many years on Monaghan County Council prior to that.

Former colleagues have praised the ex-Fine Gael TD for being “gentlemanly in approach” and “committed and honest in his work”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed his condolences, and said Seymour had played a “crucial role” with his work on the British Irish inter-parliamentary body during “one of the most important periods of the peace process”.

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys said Crawford had “served the people of Cavan-Monaghan with “great distinction”.

“Anybody who knew Seymour will know that he was a gentle giant. He was extremely good-natured and he would always go above and beyond in his efforts to help his constituents,” she said.

Former Taoiseach John Bruton also paid tribute to Crawford today, praising his deep interest in agriculture and how he “brought into politics the practical approach he had learned as a farmer”. 

