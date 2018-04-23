Shania Twain apologises for saying she would have voted for Donald Trump

CANADIAN SINGER SHANIA Twain has apologised for saying if she were American she would have voted for Donald Trump for president, even though he’s offensive.

Twain made the comments in an interview with The Guardian that was published over the weekend.

“I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest,” Twain said.

“Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit,” she said.

“I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

After receiving backlash, Twain took to Twitter to explain herself.

The singer says she wasn’t prepared for the question and was trying to express how Trump had connected with a certain segment of the US population.

“I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with The Guardian relating to the American president. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context,” she tweeted.

Twain also says she’s against discrimination of any kind and hopes it’s clear from her public stances that she doesn’t share any moral beliefs with Trump.

I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President (2/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018 Source: Shania Twain /Twitter

“I was trying to explain, in my response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the president talked to a proportion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was not a politician,” Twain said.

“My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.”

With reporting by Associated Press.