Shark froze to death as freezing cold continues to grip large sections of the US

A SHARK HAS frozen to death in Cape Cod Massachusetts as the heavy snow and freezing cold continues to grip a large section of the US.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said the shark was too frozen to attempt a necropsy.

The conservancy said it hauled the shark off the beach and it’s currently thawing and will be dissected later.

They added that the male shark was around 14ft in length.

Source: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Some 24,000 customers in Virginia, 9,000 in Massachusetts, and thousands more in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida faced potential power outages in bitterly cold sub-freezing temperatures.

Yesterday, Florida saw snow for the first time in 29 years.

Roads were closed in northern Florida and southeastern Georgia, where Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in coastal areas.

Temperatures were so low in northern New York that Niagara Falls the giant waterfalls straddling the US-Canadian border froze.

Relief in the form of warmer temperatures was not expected until next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Additional reporting by AFP