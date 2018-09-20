This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Multiple people killed in shooting in Maryland in the US

Police have also confirmed that multiple people have been injured and that the suspect is in custody.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 5:13 PM
1 hour ago 8,597 Views 9 Comments
Authorities respond to a shooting with multiple victims in Harford County
Image: Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun via PA Images
Image: Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun via PA Images

MULTIPLE PEOPLE HAVE been killed in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution centre in northeast Maryland in the US, according to officials.

The attack comes nearly three months after a man armed with a shotgun attacked a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, killing five staff members.

The FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an “active shooter situation” and said its Baltimore field office was assisting.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that multiple people have been wounded and that there has been multiple fatalities. 

The police received a report of shots fired at the Rite Aid distribution centre at 9.06am local time. Assets were on scene within five minutes, they said. 

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has said that, based on what it knows, the shooter was a lone suspect. 

A suspect was taken into custody and was in critical condition, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told a news conference.

It appears there was only one weapon, a handgun, that was used and there were no shots fired by responding law enforcement officers, Gahler said. 

“We are so preliminary in this investigation,” Gahler said.

“It’s so important that we deal in facts.”

He said authorities don’t want to “make it worse” for the families involved by giving out incorrect information.

“We do not believe there is any further threat to the community,” The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. 

In a tweet, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

“Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support,” he said. 

Susan Henderson, spokesperson for the drugstore chain Rite Aid, said the shooting happened on the campus of a company distribution centre in Aberdeen. She described it as a support facility adjacent to a larger building.

With reporting by Associated Press. 

