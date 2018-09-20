Multiple people killed in shooting in Maryland in the US

Authorities respond to a shooting with multiple victims in Harford County

MULTIPLE PEOPLE HAVE been killed in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution centre in northeast Maryland in the US, according to officials.

The attack comes nearly three months after a man armed with a shotgun attacked a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, killing five staff members.

The FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an “active shooter situation” and said its Baltimore field office was assisting.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that multiple people have been wounded and that there has been multiple fatalities.

At this time we can confirm multiple wounded and multiple fatalities

The police received a report of shots fired at the Rite Aid distribution centre at 9.06am local time. Assets were on scene within five minutes, they said.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has said that, based on what it knows, the shooter was a lone suspect.

A suspect was taken into custody and was in critical condition, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told a news conference.

It appears there was only one weapon, a handgun, that was used and there were no shots fired by responding law enforcement officers, Gahler said.

"I can confirm multiple wounded and multiple casualties" - Harford County Sheriff's Office give an update on a shooting in Maryland.



"I can confirm multiple wounded and multiple casualties" - Harford County Sheriff's Office give an update on a shooting in Maryland.

“We are so preliminary in this investigation,” Gahler said.

“It’s so important that we deal in facts.”

He said authorities don’t want to “make it worse” for the families involved by giving out incorrect information.

“We do not believe there is any further threat to the community,” The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

In a tweet, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

“Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support,” he said.

"Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support," he said.

Susan Henderson, spokesperson for the drugstore chain Rite Aid, said the shooting happened on the campus of a company distribution centre in Aberdeen. She described it as a support facility adjacent to a larger building.

With reporting by Associated Press.