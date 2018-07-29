This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police search for two gunmen who killed three people in New Orleans

Seven other people were wounded.

By AFP Sunday 29 Jul 2018, 1:51 PM
21 minutes ago 1,055 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4153749
Investigators at the scene of the shooting in New Orleans.
Image: Matthew Hinton/AP/Press Association Images
Investigators at the scene of the shooting in New Orleans.
Investigators at the scene of the shooting in New Orleans.
Image: Matthew Hinton/AP/Press Association Images

POLICE ARE SEARCHING for two gunmen who opened fire on a crowd outside a New Orleans bar, killing three people and wounding seven others.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting late yesterday at a bar bout three miles from the southern US city’s famed French Quarter.

Detectives “determined that two unknown armed subjects believed to be wearing hooded sweatshirts allegedly approached a group of people standing outside of a business and opened fire, striking 10 of the individuals” then fled, a police statement said.

Police superintendent Michael Harrison, speaking to reporters overnight at the scene of the crime, said one of the suspects was believed to be armed with a rifle, while the other carried a handgun.

“We believe they actually stood over one of the individuals and fired multiple rounds and then after that fled,” Harrison told local media.

“This has to be personal,” he said.

“Firing indiscriminately into a crowd? Shooting 10 people? Killing three? That’s personal, it doesn’t get more personal and we take it personal,” he said.

Whoever did this, you should know that the law enforcement takes it personal and we’re coming for you.

The victims — two males and a female — were pronounced dead at the scene, police spokesman Aaron Looney said a statement.

Seven additional gunshot victims — five males and two females — were rushed to area hospitals either in private vehicles or aboard ambulances.

The local NBC affiliate said that one of the victims believed to be in critical condition underwent surgery.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

“We will find that out during the investigation,” Harrison said. “It was very intentional but we don’t know right now that its gang related.”

© AFP 2018 

Read next:

