Two deaths reported as gunman takes hostages at French supermarket

TWO PEOPLE ARE believed to have been killed after a gunman claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group fired shots in a hostage-taking at a supermarket in southwest France.

Security sources have told AFP that there are two people dead.

The hostage-taking is under way in Trèbes, between Toulouse and Montpellier.

Police said earlier that one or two people were shot.

“Most of the employees and customers of the Super U managed to flee,” a source said, adding that a police officer was in contact with the gunman.

Prosecutors say they are treating the hostage-taking as a terror incident.

A policeman was shot in the town of Carcassonne, a 15-minute drive away, earlier today.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are linked.

In Trebes, the man “entered the Super U supermarket at around 11.15am and shots were heard,” a security source told AFP earlier on condition of anonymity.

Local authorities tweeted that the area was off-limits to the public.

The suspect remains holed up in the supermarket, and the situation is ongoing.

The supermarket where hostages have been taken. Source: Google Maps

If the link to Islamic State is confirmed, the attack would be the first major incident since the election of President Emmanuel Macron in May last year.

The shootings come with France still on high alert after a string of jihadist attacks since 2015, starting in January that year with the assault on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that left 12 people dead.

France also suffered major attacks in Paris in November 2015 when IS jihadists killed 130 people at bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert venue and the national stadium.

In July 2016, in another attack claimed by IS, a man drove a truck through revellers celebrating Bastille Day, killing 84 people.

A state of emergency put in place just after the Paris attacks was finally lifted in October last year, but soldiers continue to patrol major tourist sites and transport hubs under an anti-terror mission.

With reporting from AFP. This article will be updated throughout the day.