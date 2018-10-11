This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From Singapore to New York - world's longest non-stop flight set for take off

The flight will spend a marathon 19 hours in the air.

By AFP Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 2:07 PM
35 minutes ago 3,099 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4280456
File photo - Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900
Image: Shutterstock/Vytautas Kielaitis
File photo - Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900
File photo - Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900
Image: Shutterstock/Vytautas Kielaitis

PASSENGERS WERE GETTING ready to board the world’s longest flight today – a marathon 19 hours in the air between Singapore and New York.

Two pilots, a special “wellness” menu and more than seven weeks’ worth of film and television entertainment were expected to accompany travellers on the 16,700-kilometre journey to the Big Apple.

Singapore Airlines will use the long-range Airbus A350-900ULR, configured to carry 161 passengers – 67 in business class and 94 in premium economy, with no regular economy seats available.

For the flight crew – which also includes two first officers and a 13-strong cabin contingent – the workload will be broken up, the airline said, with each pilot having a minimum eight hours’ rest during the flight.

But for passengers, the challenge will be what to do with all that down time when they’re up in the air.

For those not packing a weighty novel (or two), there will be 1,200 hours of audio-visual entertainment to choose from.

Dining options will include dishes the airline says have been selected to promote well-being in the skies, with organic dishes on the menu.

The cabin has higher-than-normal ceilings, larger windows and lighting designed to reduce jet lag – all part of an effort to lessen the stresses that can accompany almost a day on a plane.

“Research has shown that hydration and food intake are important factors (to consider), such as avoiding foods that cause gas or bloating as well as excessive alcohol,” Rhenu Bhuller, a healthcare expert at consultancy Frost & Sullivan, told AFP.

“The biggest concern is deep vein thrombosis from a combination of sitting for too long and also from dehydration,” said Gail Cross, an associate consultant at the National University Hospital in Singapore.

‘Race between airlines’

The twin-engine plane that will make the journey uses a modified system that burns 25% less fuel than other aircraft of a similar size, Airbus said.

The flight from the city-state to Newark Airport can take up to 18 hours and 45 minutes under normal weather conditions, but the pilots will have something in reserve in an aircraft capable of flying more than 20 hours non-stop.

Singapore Airlines originally flew the route for nine years using the gas-guzzling, four-engine A340-500 before abandoning it in 2013 because high oil prices made the service unprofitable.

But the carrier is hoping that the introduction of more fuel-efficient planes will set cash registers ringing even as crude prices soar above $80.

Today’s flight will top the current longest direct link between cities – Qatar Airways Flight 921 from Auckland to Doha, which takes 17 hours 40 minutes.

“It’s turning out to be a race between a few airlines eyeing the longest routes inter-continentally,” said Shukor Yusof of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics.

“They are hoping to capitalise and exploit a very niche market,” he told AFP.

Facing increasingly strong competition in recent years, Singapore Airlines has consolidated its low-fare subsidiaries and is strengthening its premium segment.

“Ultra-long-haul services comprise an important component of that strategy,” an airline spokesman told AFP.

The company is the first airline in the world to operate the A350-900ULR plane. It received the first aircraft in September. Six more are due for delivery by the end of the year.

“We are optimistic about the demand for non-stop services to the US,” the spokesman said.

Analyst Shukor, however, said it remained to be seen whether the airline and other operators of marathon flights can withstand the pressure from rising oil prices.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Callum: 13 counties on Status Orange alert as high winds to hit tomorrow night
    100,385  71
    2
    		Storm Callum is due to hit Ireland tonight with high winds ... here's everything you need to know
    69,983  42
    3
    		Advert for 'glorified shed', being rented for €700/month, removed from website
    61,983  60
    Fora
    1
    		Sales at Indeed's Irish wing have jumped amid a major recruitment drive
    203  0
    2
    		Despite threats to cut services, Ryanair will run more winter routes than any airline worldwide
    181  0
    3
    		Paddy Cosgrave says he'll move Moneyconf from Dublin if there's another falling out with officials
    181  0
    The42
    1
    		If not the defending champs, then who? 5 teams to challenge Leinster's European throne
    22,971  43
    2
    		'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'
    22,799  8
    3
    		Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    18,844  26
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Graham Norton spoke on This Morning about his struggle to identify as Irish
    40,736  11
    2
    		Will you be buying Dyson's snazzy new hair tool that comes with a fairly hefty price tag?
    4,707  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,687  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan
    Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan
    Woman appears in court charged with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    Dublin man admits shooting father-of-one and dismembering his body
    HEALTH
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    CervicalCheck: Report author says it's 'likely' that more women are affected
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    GARDAí
    Disclosures Tribunal finds Martin Callinan and former press officer ran 'campaign' against Maurice McCabe
    Disclosures Tribunal finds Martin Callinan and former press officer ran 'campaign' against Maurice McCabe
    'No credible evidence' O'Sullivan 'played any part' in campaign against McCabe
    Woman in her 80s dies after being struck by car in south Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue has rescheduled her Irish gigs for early December
    Kylie Minogue has rescheduled her Irish gigs for early December
    Dublin City Council blames 'rodent infestation' on warm weather rat breeding
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic Mhathúna

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie